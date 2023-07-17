"Mikel Arteta really likes him and the players really like him" - Journalist claims Arsenal don't want 31-year-old to leave club this summer

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has reported that the Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta does not want Jorginho to leave the club this summer. 90min reported in June that the former Chelsea midfielder could be on the way out of the Emirates (via transfermarkt).

However, it seems that Arteta has taken a liking to the Italy international since he moved to north London in the January transfer window. Jorginho completed a move to the Emirates for a reported fee of €11.3 million (via transfermarkt).

Speaking about Jorginho's future with the Gunners, Watts said (via HITC):

"He’s really popular behind the scenes, he’s a massive figure, as well, he’s really established himself quickly as a leader off the pitch at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta really likes him and the players really like him and I think he’s got a big part to play."

He added:

"It’s going to be such a big-squad game for Arsenal this season, especially with Champions League football coming back. Jorginho’s got all the experience you’d want to be able to cope with and deal with that."

The player himself is reported to be happy with his current club. Thomas Partey has also been linked with a move away from the Emirates. Should the Ghana international depart, the 31-year-old midfielder will have a bigger role to play next season.

The 30-year-old player has drawn interest from Juventus and multiple Saudi Pro League clubs (via CBS Sport ). However, Partey has reportedly made it clear to his agents not to accept any offer from Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal journalist believes Arteta will prefer Partey over Jorginho

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Former Goal correspondent Charles Watts claims that Thomas Partey will be ahead of Jorginho in the pecking order at Arsenal.

Although Watts remains unsure of Partey's long-term future at north London, he believes Arteta will prefer the Ghana international in midfield. Speaking about the situation, the journalist said (via HITC):

"Long term, if Partey stays, which is an ‘if’ at the moment, I would say Partey probably goes back ahead of him in the pecking order, but I think Jorginho has still got a very, very big part to play."

Regardless, Watts believes that the Italy international had displaced Partey by the end of the last campaign. Jorginho started nine of his 14 appearances in the Premier League since February last season.