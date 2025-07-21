Mikel Arteta responds after reporters ask him why Arsenal keep signing players from Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Chelsea have great players, and that is the main reason why Arsenal continue to buy from them. He added that the Gunners do not look at the clubs while signing, and focus on the players they need.

Speaking to the media in Singapore, Arteta admitted that he was excited to work with Madueke but added that the former Chelsea man would not be joining them for pre-season soon. The manager is confident that the winger will prove why they signed him and said (via Arsenal Core):

“Probably because they have some great players, and a lot of players. We try to focus on the players we want to sign regardless of the club. With Noni, very excited. He needs a break now but he will be with us soon showing what he is going to bring to the team.”

Noni Madueke is on his mandatory three-week break between seasons, per FIFA rules. He was announced as a new signing by the Gunners last week, but since he was involved in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month, he will only be able to join them for training once the break is complete.

The winger is the fifth player signed permanently by Mikel Arteta from Chelsea. Arsenal signed Kepa Arrizabalaga earlier this summer, while Kai Havertz and Jorginho joined in 2023. The Spaniard also signed Willian after his contract expired at Stamford Bridge, while also loaning in Raheem Sterling last season.

Paul Merson questions Arsenal's decision to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea

Paul Merson is puzzled by Arsenal's decision to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea, as he believes the winger will not get into the starting XI. He highlighted how the new signing is similar to Bukayo Saka and added that they had Ethan Nwaneri to also cover for the position in the squad. He wrote on Sky Sports:

"What I don't get is that Madueke's best position is playing on the right, cutting inside and getting shots away. Who does that for Arsenal? Bukayo Saka. And he's not coming out of the Arsenal starting XI. So, with that in mind, £52m is a lot of money for a back up player, in this day and age."

"There's also Ethan Nwaneri coming through and getting first-team minutes. Everyone tells me how good he is. There's also a kid called Max Dowman coming through. I know he is a very young player, but the stories you hear about him and the clips you see, they are off the chart. That's what I don't get, unless they don't fancy Nwaneri as a player."

Chelsea were linked with a move for Ethan Nwaneri this summer, but he has now signed a new contract at the Emirates. The Blues' last signing from the Gunners' first team was Olivier Giroud, who played a key role in beating his former side in the 2019 Europa League final.

