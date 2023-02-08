Mikel Arteta told Arsenal target valued at over £100 million would rather join 3 other Premier League clubs

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has stated that West Ham United captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice would favor a permanent transfer to three other Premier League heavyweights.

Rice, 24, has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world over the past three campaigns. Since becoming a regular starter for the Hammers, he has helped his side register respectable sixth and seventh-placed finishes during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

A right-footed operator at the center of the park, Rice has attracted a lot of interest from Arsenal in the past couple of months. With his current contract set to expire in June 2024, the 39-cap England international has been speculated to seal a move away from the London Stadium.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson expressed his fair opinion on Arsenal's chances of landing Rice's signature in the coming summer. He said:

"I can't see Declan moving to Arsenal in all honesty. Even if they win the league this season, I'd still be really surprised if they win the league again next season. They look great at the moment and things are going well, but this is an outlier season because they've been nowhere near this good previously under Mikel Arteta."

Claiming Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool to be top contenders for Rice's services in the future, the Premier League winner continued:

"Have they turned everything around in six months to be title challengers on a consistent basis? I don't believe so. Even if they win the league, I don't believe Declan will move there because the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, three teams who haven’t been at their best, are not all going to underperform again."

Predicting the Gunners' league position next season, Johnson added:

"If even two of them can get back to their best next campaign, then Arsenal are going to finish fourth or fifth possibly."

Rice, who is valued at over £100 million, has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 222 appearances across all competitions for West Ham.

Kieran Trippier admits Declan Rice is better than 29-year-old Arsenal holding midfielder

During an interaction on FIVE, Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier was asked to pick between his former Atletico Madrid teammate and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Declan Rice. He responded:

"Declan, for me. Declan's really unbelievable. I don't know if you guys watched the game the other day when we [Newcastle United] played West Ham... just his intelligence, the way he breaks up play, how he travels with the ball, he's so powerful. He's an unbelievable player, probably one of the best in the world in what he does."

Rice is a two-time West Ham United Player of the Year.

