“Mikel really wants to bottle this”, “That’s why we end up losing” - Arsenal fans slam Arteta decision on 24-year-old in line-up vs Wolves

Arsenal fans are not happy with manager Mikel Arteta's decision to include 24-year-old Kai Havertz in the starting XI for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Havertz has played as a midfielder and a striker for the Gunners this season and looks set to start the clash against Wolves in midfield.

Fans flooded social media with posts criticizing Havertz's inclusion and expressing a lack of confidence in Arteta's plan. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan said:

"Havertz in mid does not usually work."

Another added:

"Why can’t Arteta know that havertz is disaster in the midfield That’s why we end up loosing at the 11th hr."

"Honestly don’t like Havertz in midfield but we move," chimed in another fan.

One user wrote:

"Arteta back to Havertz in the midfield, I hope he’s right."

Another said:

"If we lose today all the blame will be on Arteta for forcing Havertz on us."

"Havertz at midfield doesn’t work," said another.

One post read:

"Mikel really wants to bottle this what is havertz doing in midfield."

While another read:

"Another disaster class awaits, we'll be there."

Kai Havertz joined Arsenal in 2023 and has scored ten goals while providing five assists for the Gunners in 45 appearances across competitions this season so far.

Arsenal eliminated from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich

Arsenal's Champions League journey came to an end after they lost 3-2 on aggregate against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium. In the second leg, the Gunners failed to score and Bayern won via Joshua Kimmich's goal in the 63rd minute.

With the Gunners and Manchester City eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, there are no Premier League clubs in the competition's semi-finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Mikel Arteta's squad are currently second in the Premier League table with 71 points from 32 matches, two points behind reigning champions Manchester City.

