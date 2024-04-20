Bayern Munich and Barcelona €20 million apart as summer transfer talks begin - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly not willing to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong for €70 million, which Bayern Munich are offering.

De Jong, 26, has been a key player for Xavi's side, scoring twice in 29 games across competitions this season, starting every time. Both his goals have come in 19 games in La Liga, where the reigning champions are eight points adrift of leaders Real Madrid with seven games remaining.

The Dutchman has been a solid performer for the Blaugrana since his arrival in the summer of 2019, contributing 17 goals and 21 assists in 212 games across competitions. He's contracted to the Camp Nou outfit till 2026, but there continues to be interest in his services.

One of his prospective suitors is Bayern, who - as per El Nacional - have offered €70 million for the former Ajax man. However, the amount is €20 million short of Barca president Joan Laporta's expectation.

There have been criticism about De Jong's recent displays. The 26-year-old was arguably culpable for Vitinha's tie-equalling strike in the 4-1 home defeat in midweek in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg. Xavi's side eventually lost 6-4 on aggregate despite a 3-2 first-leg win at the Parc des Princes and opening the scoring in the second leg.

The aforementioned report adds that Laporta and sporting director Deco would love to see off De Jong for €100 million. That would allow the Blaugrana - whose financial woes are well-documented - to land multiple top players and improve the roster.

What's next for Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have had similar seasons, at least domestically.

Bayern's Bundesliga title defence has ended with five games remaining - conceding an unassailable 16-point lead to runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Barca have work to do to catch up with La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Fortunately, Xavi's side are not out of the title race. A win at the home of the arch-rivals on Sunday (April 21) in their next outing will pull them to within four points of the leaders.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, having booked a UEFA Champions League semifinal in midweek over PSG, take on Union Berlin away in the Bundesliga on Saturday (April 20).

Poll : Is Frenkie de Jong headed to Bayern Munich this summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback