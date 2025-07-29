Millie Bright says England star who could ‘run through a million brick walls’ deserved to win Women’s Euro 2025 more than Chloe Kelly and others

England defender Millie Bright believes Lucy Bronze deserved to win the Women's Euro 2025 more than Chloe Kelly. Bronze was outstanding for Sarina Wiegman’s team at the tourament, starting all six games.

Unfortunately, the 33-year-old right-back picked up a knee injury in the second half of the final against Spain on Sunday, July 27, and had to be substituted in extra time. However, England prevailed in the penalties, with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive kick to help her team win the Women's Euro 2025.

Speaking on the Daly Brightness podcast, Bright hailed Bronze as her player of the tournament.

"Lucy doesn’t go down! When I see her holding that knee, I get scared and then when she went back on… she’ll run through a million brick walls and she’s not coming off unless she has to. Obviously, in those moments there have been so many injuries and players going back on the pitch and you don’t know if you’re making it worse, but Lucy would do anything for that medal and she deserves it the most of any player," said Bright.

She continued:

"I think she’s been unbelievable at this tournament, by the way. I think she’s been our best player throughout the whole tournament, that leader, she’s been driving us forward, rallying the girls together."

She concluded:

"In the tough moments, she’s the one that has been pushing us forward and making sure everyone is in place. We know she will have been looking after the youngsters, but she deserves it more than anyone so I’m so, so chuffed for her. She really does deserve it."

Bronze scored one goal in six games at the Women's Euro 2025.

What did Mille Bright say about Women's Euro 2025 hero Chloe Kelly?

Chloe Kelly

Mille Bright was also full of praise for Chloe Kelly, who was impressive after replacing Lauren James in the first half of the Women's Euro 2025 final. Speaking on her podcast, Bright labeled Chloe as one of the kindest human beings ever.

"I’ve got no words for her. She’s the kindest human you could ever meet, the best team-mate. She accepts her role, whether it’s five minutes on the pitch, no minutes on the pitch, training player, starter. She’ll be the best team-mate you could ever, ever ask for," said Bright.

Chloe Kelly registered one goal and two assists from six games at the Women's Euro 2025, all of which were from the bench.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More