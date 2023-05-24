"Mind your own business" - Fitness influencer rips into Chelsea superstar for filming video of exposed man at the gym

Fitness influencer and bodybuilder Joey Swoll has laid into Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk for filming an exposed man at the gym.

The Ukrainian winger, in an attempt to be funny, posted the video on Instagram with a question mark sign. The man in the video, who was working out, was inadvertently slightly exposed.

Joey Swoll @TheJoeySwoll Either help him or mind your own business but put your damn phone away! Either help him or mind your own business but put your damn phone away! https://t.co/cyOAgNyxIi

Swoll has slammed the Chelsea star for his actions. The fitness icon said in an explosive rant on Twitter:

"So you see that man at the gym, working hard, trying to better himself with a trainer. He's in an embarrassing situation, where, yes, he's a little exposed. And you decide 'Hey let me take a video of it to post it on social media to make fun of him, all for attention.' Really?"

"Pardon my language but what the f**k is wrong with you? You're a professional soccer player. You play for Chelsea in the Premier League. Is this how you want to represent yourself and your team?"

He added:

"You should at least mind your own business, or tell his trainer! Let the trainer help him out. But what you don't do is take a video to post online for millions to see to make fun of this man. The fact that you don't know better, or want to set a better example as a professional athlete. Really? You need to do better. Mind your own business."

The Blues signed Mudryk from FC Shakhtar Donetsk in January for £88.5 million. The Ukrainian international has so far failed to impress with the west London outfit. He is yet to score a goal in 14 Premier League appearances for the club this term.

"He is quite clumsy" - Frank Leboeuf says he is 'not happy' with Chelsea star's performances this season

Blues icon Frank Leboeuf has slammed Raheem Sterling for his performances this campaign. The Frenchman believes the club overpaid for the England international and questioned why the Blues would sign a player whose exit was sanctioned by Pep Guardiola.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT



telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/… Raheem Sterling could be the big-name omission from Gareth Southgate’s England squad as he comes to terms with his turbulent first season at Chelsea #CFC Raheem Sterling could be the big-name omission from Gareth Southgate’s England squad as he comes to terms with his turbulent first season at Chelsea #CFC telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/…

Sterling joined the west London outfit last summer from Manchester City for £50 million. The four-time Premier League winner has been rather underwhelming this season, scoring six goals in 27 league encounters.

Lebouef criticized the England international and wrote in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea (via Metro):

“I never like to be too hard on some players, I want to respect the man first and I want to respect the player. You don’t play for Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea being an average player."

He added:

“But when Raheem Sterling arrived at Chelsea I said that he wasn’t the guy to bring you something else, something extra. If Pep Guardiola decided to get rid of him, then there must be a reason why. I said £50m was too much for him."

"But on the field, he is not a leader, he is quite clumsy. Even if I was happy to see him scoring two goals against Forest, I have to say that I’m not happy with his performances overall since he arrived."

Poll : 0 votes