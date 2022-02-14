Mino Raiola holds the cards as Chelsea prepare move for 22-year-old defender: Reports

Chelsea's pursuit of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, is becoming a topic of interest. The latest reports from Express claim any move for de Ligt will be reliant on his agent Mino Raiola and La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Catalan club also hold an interest in the defender, who has amassed 101 appearances for Juventus since joining them in 2019 from Ajax.

60 Touches

81.8% Accurate passes

7/10 Successful long balls

3/4 Ground duels won

5/5 Aerial duels won

6 Clearances

4 Blocked shots

3 Attempted tackles

2 Interceptions

0 Dribbled past



The Blues are likely to encounter a huge summer with the futures of key defenders Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta under speculation.

De Ligt's contract at Juve runs until 2024 and he has had a questionable time at the Italian giants. When the Holland international joined the side in 2019 he was regarded as one of Europe's most promising defenders. He was heralded by many as their heir to club legend Giorgio Chiellini's throne.

Yet the defender hasn't enjoyed the best of times in the side with injury issues and lack of form often hindering his progression at the Old Lady. It comes as no surprise that his future at the club is under speculation.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly keen to keep hold of the Dutch centre-back but contract negotiations have not taken off. There are doubts surrounding the defender's willingness to remain at the club, even though he has two years left on his contract.

Barcelona's pursuit of de Ligt could prove a stern challenge for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the summer.

Chelsea could be put off by Mino Railo's transfer tactics

Raiola (right) is a challenge for any side in negotiating for Haaland

Mino Raiola has been synonymous with transfer dealings in recent times.

The super agent has big name players such as Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Gianluigi Donnarumma as his clients.

He is generally deemed a huge nuisance to deal with in transfer operations. Paul Pogba's Manchester United career has also been plagued by the agent's eagerness to get the best possible deal for the Frenchman.

Haaland's inevitable summer transfer will be at the hands of Raiola as well. He will stand to make a pretty penny through an agent fee that is a necessity in any move being sanctioned for the Borussia Dortmund star.

Chelsea will find dealing with the controversial agent problematic, with Raiola driving a hard bargain over any transfer. Raiola's tactile approach to transfer business may put Tuchel off, with Chelsea admired for how they operate in the transfer window.

