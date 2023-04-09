"Miss him forever" - Chelsea defender Thiago Silva wins PSG fans' hearts as he watches Nice clash at home, picture emerges on Instagram

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Thiago Silva may have left the French powerhouse in 2020 to join Chelsea, but his affinity towards the club has not waned a bit.

The veteran defender's wife shared a picture of their entire family cheering on the Parisians during their Ligue 1 clash against OGC Nice on Saturday (8 April).

Despite three years passing since his departure, the Brazilian international continues to hold PSG close to his heart. He would have been pleased to watch on as the Parisians clinched a commanding 2-0 victory against the opponents, thanks to the goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

The Parc des Princes faithful were touched that Silva remains an avid supporter of the club, even from a distance. They took to Twitter to hail their former captain.

Here are some of the reactions:

hugo gs @GroisonH @psgcommunity_ Jamais le club n’aurait dû le laisser partir et il n’est pas le seul malheureusement… @psgcommunity_ Jamais le club n’aurait dû le laisser partir et il n’est pas le seul malheureusement…

Jocasay @jocasay @psgcommunity_ C’était le patron … il est parti dans le plus grand silence et aujourd’hui on se rend compte de ce qu’il était… miss you Thiago @psgcommunity_ C’était le patron … il est parti dans le plus grand silence et aujourd’hui on se rend compte de ce qu’il était… miss you Thiago

Silva's bond with PSG has been remarkable, and it's evident that his ties with the club remain strong even after his departure. While the center-back continues to make his mark on the field with Chelsea, his love for his former club seems undiminished.

PSG remain interested in Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly hoping to acquire the services of Moroccan playmaker, Hakim Ziyech, from Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and has struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. However, his exceptional ball control and vision on the pitch still make him a desirable asset for many top clubs.

According to a report from Football Insider (via The Hard Tackle), the Parisians will renew their interest in Ziyech this summer. This comes after they failed to secure his services during the January transfer window.

Ziyech's lack of regular first-team football has made it imperative for him to leave Stamford Bridge and join a club where he can be a crucial part of the starting line-up. The Blues, on the other hand, will be reluctant to let go of Ziyech for anything less than £30 million.

Ziyech could be the missing piece in PSG's jigsaw puzzle. With his quick feet and ability to pick out a pass, he could form a deadly partnership with Mbappe in the final third. The Moroccan's versatility to play in various attacking positions could also provide tactical flexibility to the club.

