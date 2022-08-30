"Miss of the season", "This guy is playing against Messi fr" - Fans in disbelief as PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe misses open goal after sensational Lionel Messi strike 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappe became the subject of trolls from some fans after an open goal miss from less than six yards out. The miss was highlighted even more since it came on the back of a brilliant Lionel Messi attempt.

Messi's long-range effort hit the woodwork but the ball then fell kindly to Mbappe. He had the entire goal open in front of him but miraculously failed to find the net, instead hitting the post from less than six yards out.

His miss proved costly as the match ended in a 1-1 draw for Paris Saint-Germain against AS Monaco. It is the first time that the Parisian giants have dropped points this season.

Neymar's penalty allowed the hosts to equalize after Kevin Volland had given Monaco the lead in the first half. PSG created several chances but failed to apply the finishing touch in front of goal.

Messi had a generally good match, linking up well in attacking midfield to slot in chances for the attackers. Mbappe failed to create an impact on the game and his close-range miss summed up a frustrating evening for the young French forward.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief.

Another fan took it to a different level by saying that the French forward appears to be playing against Messi.

"The post is so annoying and Mbappe missed the rebound into open net. This guy is playing against Messi fr."

Neymar scores from the spot to keep PSG unbeaten in the league this season

After thrashing teams in the first three gameweeks, PSG were held to a frustrating draw at the Parc des Princes last weekend. The Ligue 1 giants beat Clermont Foot 5-0 on the opening weekend and followed it up with a 5-2 win against Montpellier and a 7-1 thrashing of LOSC Lille.

After going 1-0 down against Monaco, PSG were in trouble of facing their first defeat of the new season. However, Neymar converted from the penalty spot to keep them unbeaten in the league this season. The Brazilian winger has been in elite form this season. He has registered six goals and six assists in just four Ligue 1 games.

