“Missing for 20 years” - John Terry savages Piers Morgan after Arsenal fan mocked Chelsea’s spending spree

Chelsea legend John Terry has hit back at British broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan after he mocked the Blues’ astronomical spending and poor on-field performance.

Since Todd Boehly's takeover last year, Graham Potter’s side have spent over £500 million to bring in new players. Before the start of the 2022-23 season, Chelsea signed Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, and Raheem Sterling, amongst others. Despite having some excellent players in their ranks, Chelsea are languishing in 10th place after picking up only 29 points from 20 games.

Unimpressed by his team’s performances, Boehly sanctioned even bigger signings in the winter transfer window. After bringing in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, and Noni Madueke, the Pensioners broke the British record fee on deadline day by signing Enzo Fernandez for £107 million.

GOAL @goal ENZO FERNANDEZ IS THE PREMIER LEAGUE’S MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYER EVER ENZO FERNANDEZ IS THE PREMIER LEAGUE’S MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYER EVER 💸 https://t.co/SLAa8fD1eW

In the aftermath of Fernandez’s signing, Arsenal supporter Morgan poked fun at Chelsea’s Premier League standings, claiming that the Gunners were in a league of their own. On Twitter, Morgan wrote:

“Reminder to Chelsea fans: we’re top of the League, you’re 10th, and we’re 21pts ahead of you with a game in hand. So spend all the gazillions you want but what you REALLY need to buy is a telescope to look up at Arsenal.”

Terry responded by reminding Morgan that the north Londoners had not won the league title since 2003-04. The Blues, meanwhile, have won five English titles in that period.

The legendary former defender replied:

“You have gone missing for 20 years ! And you still have a long way to go…I have won more trophies since I retired playing golf than Arsenal have.”

Morgan still had the last laugh, however, with him reminding his countryman that only the Gunners have gone an entire league season without defeat.

Morgan replied:

“Pipe down ‘Tiger’ Terry… it was only 18 years ago that Arsenal went unbeaten in a whole League season (incl stuffing Chelsea, led by you, home & away…). So the only thing that’s ‘missing’ is the word 'Invincible’ on your CV.”

Former Chelsea man excited to work under Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta’s side paid the Blues nearly £12 million to secure Jorginho’s services on deadline day (31 January). The Italian, who won the 2019 UEFA Europa League and the 2021 UEFA Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge, has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract.

Giving his first interview since moving to the north side of London, Jorginho revealed that Arteta heavily influenced his transfer.

Arsenal @Arsenal Jorginho 🤝 the boss Jorginho 🤝 the boss https://t.co/L64G7VOvB4

He told the official outlet:

“He [Mikel Arteta] was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence.

“I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest! Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge.”

With Mohamed Elneny recovering from a knee injury, Jorginho will be able to cover holding midfielder Thomas Partey when needed. He could also play alongside Partey in a double-pivot system ahead of Granit Xhaka.

Poll : 0 votes