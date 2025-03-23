MLS club chief claims he held talks with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne over possible transfer

San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps has insisted that he has opened talks with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne over a possible summer move to the American outfit.

Ad

De Bruyne, 33, is reportedly expected to be a topic of speculation later in 2025 as the midfielder is in the final four months of his deal. He is said to have drawn interest from a number of Saudi Pro League sides and Major League Soccer (MLS) outfits of late.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When asked to address the rumours involving San Diego and De Bruyne, Heaps responded to The Sun (h/t GOAL):

"Those rumours, I don't know where they come from. I talked to the agent. The agent has many players, obviously. Every time I see it, I say, 'Are you the one that is saying all this stuff?' He's a fantastic footballer and he loves this area. He comes on holidays here every single year."

Ad

Revealing he is doubtful about a possible transfer of De Bruyne, he said:

"But I'm not sure where that rumour keeps coming from. I've had conversations with him, but I'll tell you what, those wages won't fit our budget at the moment in terms of what his expectations are."

De Bruyne, who joined his team in 2015, has made 30 total appearances for Manchester City this season. He has scored four goals and provided seven assists in 1608 minutes of first-team action so far this campaign.

Ad

Manchester City star slammed by Roy Keane

After England's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win against Albania earlier this Friday, Manchester United legend Roy Keane hit out at Manchester City ace Phil Foden. He said on ITV (h/t Metro):

"I think he might be lacking in confidence and he's definitely off it, his club form is not great. We know he's got that quality. Usually when Foden's at his best, you're going, 'Something's going to happen', even when he cuts in he picks a pass out, gets a shot away. He's done none of that tonight."

Ad

Suggesting Foden could be dropped in England's next game, he added:

"Every time he gets the ball now, I don't expect anything from Foden at the moment. Wherever he's playing, you affect the game and he didn't do that tonight. Listen, Foden won't have that problem coming up about where he wants to play because he won't be playing, that's a bigger problem for him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Foden, who failed to either create a chance or record a shot in the clash against Albania, has been in lacklustre form for Manchester City this term. He has registered 10 goals and six assists in 38 total matches for his side in the ongoing season.

The Manchester City star could next be in action in England's World Cup qualifying clash against Latvia on Monday (March 24).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback