MMA star Dillon Danis targets rival KSI by taking a leak on Arsenal shirt, video surfaces

MMA fighter Dillon Danis took a dig at Sidemen's KSI (social media influencer) by appearing to urinate on a Arsenal jersey. KSI and Danis have taken quite a few potshots at each other, with the latest hit coming from the latter.

KSI has made it clear on quite a few occasions that he's an Arsenal fan, and Danis used that in his latest video. The MMA fighter uploaded his post where he appeared to have a gift for KSI before proceeding to allegedly urinate on the new Gunners jersey.

Danis' video went viral as fans reacted in several ways. The MMA fighter is set to face Logan Paul in the ring this weekend in the KSI vs Tommy Fury card. Here's a look at the video:

Disclaimer: This video has content that may be considered vulgar. Viewer discretion is advised.

KSI is yet to respond to the latest dig at him and his favourite club.

KSI's Arsenal continue to shine this season

After failing to win the league last season despite leading the table for a record 248 days, Arsenal appear eager to correct their shortcomings this time. They have made an unbeaten start to their new league campaign, one of only two teams alongside Tottenham Hotspur to have done so.

The Gunners have faced big teams like Manchester United, Spurs and Manchester City already. They most recently claimed a massive 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side at the Emirates to go second in the league.

They're alive in four competitions - Premier League, Carabao Cup, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup (yet to start for them) - and will want to bring home some silverware.

They return to league action after the international break with a marquee clash against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on October 21.