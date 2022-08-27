Monaco manager explains what they must do to stop Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe during Ligue 1 meeting against PSG

Ahead of facing Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) attacking troika of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe, Monaco boss Phillips Clement has revealed a plan to stop them. PSG field a terrifying front three who already have a combined total of over a dozen goals this season.

It's Monaco who now have to face the formidable test of defending against the troika and the size of the task was not lost on Clement. He told the press (via PSG Talk):

“We cannot put individual markings on Messi, Neymar, or Mbappe, but on the contrary, we must defend collectively.

“We have to be focused to play a great game against this team, which is different from last season with an even more suitable Lionel Messi.”

The trio are just coming off a 7-1 mauling of supposed title rivals Lille, with all three bagging multiple goal involvements in the game. Clement will hope that his team can avoid a similar experience at the hands of the champions when they face PSG this weekend.

The Argentine maestro is into his second season away from Barcelona and has started to find the form that terrified defenses across the globe. With the opposition team in top form, the principality club will hope they can shock the world as underdogs and grab a positive result.

L'Equipe rate PSG attackers Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe 9/10 for impressive Ligue 1 win over Lille

L’Equipe is infamous for having one of the most stringent match rating systems around Europe and its match ratings for the Parisians' last game can confirm it. The sensational upfront trio were awe-inspiring in PSG's 7-1 win over Ligue 1 title rivals Lille, but the French publication is not inclined to give them full marks.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes are in the PSG team for their match vs. Monaco. No Mauro Icardi. Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes are in the PSG team for their match vs. Monaco. No Mauro Icardi. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/8WzzGIEWjR

Mbappe bagged a hat trick in the match, while Neymar scored a brace and made three assists. Messi also managed to pick up a goal and an assist. However, according to L'Equipe match rankings, the players all got a rating of 9/10 (via Daily Mail).

While a 9/10 rating is still impressive, to say the least, it leaves one to wonder what the players would have to do to merit a 10/10 rating from the French publication. The attacking trident will however be sure to test their resolve to hand out an elusive rating when they face Monaco in their league clash on Sunday night.

