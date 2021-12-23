"Money would be attractive" - Journalist claims Thiago Silva has received 'significant' offer to leave Chelsea - Reports

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has received a 'significant financial offer' to leave the club in the summer, according to reports.

The Brazilian runs out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season with his future still undecided. He joined the Blues on a free transfer from PSG in 2020 and played a key role in their Champions League glory earlier this year.

At 37, Thiago Silva continues to go strong. Even though he hasn't featured in every game this season, the centre-back has still appeared 15 times in the league, including 12 starts.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ As poor as Chelsea have been defensively lately, 37 year old Thiago Silva has been saving us from even more goals.



Transfer Window podcast presenter Ian McGarry has claimed that Silva has received a big offer from a Middle East club. He said:

"It is our information that we have obtained here at the Transfer Window that Thiago Silva has a significant financial offer to continue his career in the Middle East, which of course in terms of money would be attractive because it would be tax-free and the leagues of course are not overly competitive."

"But Silva himself is extremely competitive," asserted the report.

Silva has brought silk and steel to Chelsea's backline. His wealth of experience has been an added bonus. The Brazilian and three other defenders are out of contract after the end of the current season but it's likely that Silva could remain at Stamford Bridge for another year.

Chelsea are close to offering Thiago Silva a new contract until 2023

Chelsea had originally signed Silva for one season but ended up extending his stay by another year after tying him down to a new contract.

Now, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the European champions are set to offer a new deal that will keep the Brazilian at the club until June 2023.

Still no big chances on Rüdiger situation. No agreement with Chelsea, Real Madrid pushing. Thiago Silva contract extension with Chelsea is not in doubt. It’s just about paperworks to be prepared and signed in the coming weeks/months. He’s gonna stay until June 2023. 🔵🇧🇷 #CFC Still no big chances on Rüdiger situation. No agreement with Chelsea, Real Madrid pushing. Thiago Silva contract extension with Chelsea is not in doubt. It’s just about paperworks to be prepared and signed in the coming weeks/months. He’s gonna stay until June 2023. 🔵🇧🇷 #CFCStill no big chances on Rüdiger situation. No agreement with Chelsea, Real Madrid pushing. https://t.co/2oPkavTS5M

Even though he'd be 38 early into the 2022-23 season, Silva has shown no signs of slowing down and seems likely to play at the top for another season or two.

However, Chelsea are facing a roadblock in contract negotiations for Antonio Rudiger, who's also in his final year on the contract. The 28-year-old is a target of Real Madrid among other top European clubs following what's been an impressive campaign for him as well.

