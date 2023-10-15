"Money makes the difference" - Inter Milan CEO hits out at Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku over failed transfer

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta recently opened up about Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's failed transfer to the Nerazzurri in the summer.

Lukaku, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Inter from Chelsea, was again linked with a move to the Italian giants ahead of this season. However, the move broke down with reports of the Belgian negotiating with Juventus behind Inter's back (via Sempre Inter).

The striker eventually joined AS Roma on loan and has netted seven goals in eight appearances across competitions for them.

Reflecting on the failed move, Lukaku recently said in an interview (via Daily Post):

“You know that I don’t like to beat around the bush. I will speak in time but if I really said how it all went last summer everyone would be shocked. There were moments when I really could explode, five years ago I probably would have done that too. Now I have concentrated on what I can do best – playing football."

When asked to comment on the same, Marotta told Festival dello Sport:

"Lukaku can say whatever he wants of course but we always respected him… and then money makes the difference in football."

Marotta also chose former Inter striker Mauro Icardi when asked to hypothetically pick one for his side between Icardi and Lukaku.

Chelsea striker suffers another injury blow

As per Albania manager Sylvinho, Chelsea striker Armando Broja is currently injured and won't feature in their friendly against Bulgaria on October 17.

Broja only returned to action on September 24 after an extended period out due to an ACL injury. He also scored in the Blues' 2-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League.

However, it appears he might have suffered another injury, as Sylvinho told NewSport:

“As for Broja, I have to give bad news. He was with the team for only 2 days. After consulting with our doctors and Chelsea’s, he can’t make it, he won’t be ready for tomorrow. We have other players to evaluate.”

Broja started for Chelsea in the last two games despite Nicolas Jackson being available in the last game. He could be seen as a good competition to the Senegalese striker for the No. 9 spot. Hence, the 22-year-old will hope his latest injury isn't serious.

The Blues, meanwhile, will return to action after the international break at home in the Premier League against London rivals Arsenal on October 21.