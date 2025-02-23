"Monstrous performance", "Deserve flowers for this" - Fans hail Liverpool duo for their showing in 2-0 win over Manchester City

Liverpool fans heaped praise on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate following their 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday, February 23. The duo put in a good shift in defense and they ensured that the Reds kept a clean sheet against City at the Etihad Stadium.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 14th minute as his shot was deflected into the net by Nathan Ake. Dominik Szoboszlai provided the assist after a corner routine which seemed to be well planned in training.

In the 37th minute, Salah and Szoboszlai combined again as the Hungarian planted his shot in the back of the net. Despite City's quest score a consolation, the game ended 2-0 in favor of the Reds.

In his stint on the pitch, Van Dijk had a passing accuracy of 93% (26/28). He registered nine defensive clearances, and three tackles and won three out of four ground duels contested (via Sofascore). Meanwhile, Konate had a passing accuracy of 92% (44/48). He registered five clearances, and one interception and won two out of six ground duels contested.

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the duo for their performance, with one tweeting:

"Monstrous performance from Konate and Van Dijk yet again... #MCILIV.”

"Embarrassing if you ever thought that Arsenal pair was the better ones. Not one of them close to our two. Konate and Van Dijk absolutely fantastic today again.,” another added.

"Virgil Van Dijk and ibrahima konate are the best CBs in the premier league and it’s not even close. #LFC,” a fan opined.

"Konate and Van Dijk have been impeccable so far in this match,” one user shared.

"Not a drop of sweat on Van Dijk or Konate today. Their most energy has been used up going up for corners.,” another observed and posted.

"Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, you deserve flowers for this performance. No chance with those two defending.,” wrote another.

How did Liverpool's right-winger Mohamed Salah perform against Manchester City?

Manchester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

The Egyptian forward was clinical and was arguably Liverpool's best player on the pitch during the game. Salah also scored the Reds opener and provided an assist for the second goal.

In his stint on the pitch, Salah had a passing accuracy of 74% (20/27). He provided three key passes, registered two shots on target, and created one big chance in attack (via Sofascore).

Salah has now scored 25 goals and provided 16 assists in 27 league games this season. Meanwhile, the Reds remain the Premier League leaders in the standings having registered 64 points from 27 games.

