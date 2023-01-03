 More than 20,000 people sign petition to make Manchester City and Argentina superstar Julian Alvarez split with his girlfriend 

Over 20,000 angry fans have signed a petition calling for Manchester City’s Argentine forward Julian Alvarez to split up with his girlfriend Maria Emilia Ferrero.

Julian Alvarez has become a sensation in Argentina, courtesy of his scintillating displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Manchester City forward scored four goals in seven matches in Qatar, emerging as La Albiceleste’s second-leading goalscorer in the competition. Only Lionel Messi (seven goals) scored more goals as Argentina ended their 36-year-long FIFA World Cup drought.

Like most of his compatriots, Alvarez, too, took part in post-World Cup celebrations in his country, Argentina. Alvarez spearheaded a parade in his hometown of Calachin, sitting on the roof of a fire engine and celebrating heartily with fans. According to the Daily Star, over 10,000 people made their way to the small town located 65 miles away from Cordoba.

Julian Alvarez’s girlfriend Maria Emilia Ferrero was also a part of the parade, but an act of hers quickly landed her on the wrong side of supporters. At one point, Emilia was recorded preventing the Manchester City forward from posing for a picture with a group of young fans. One enraged fan was so offended by Emilia’s actions that he created an online petition to make Alvarez dump his gorgeous girlfriend. The said petition has since received over 20,000 signatures.

As expected, the petition has had no impact on their four-year-old relationship. They took part in New Year’s celebrations together and shared an image on Instagram.

Bernardo Silva hints he might be open to leaving Manchester City before his contract ends

Bernardo Silva, one of the best players at Manchester City, has hinted that he might leave the Etihad Stadium for an exciting new project before his contract ends in June 2025. The Portugal international has ruled out a transfer in January.

In an interview with Portuguese outlet Record, Silva was asked to comment on his future at City. Silva declared that while he was not thinking about moving away right now, the future was still very much in the air.

“I’m very focused on this season and it doesn’t make sense to talk about leaving because we’re in the middle of the season,” Silva said.

“I’m 28 years old, I’ll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won’t hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project.”

Since joining from Monaco in 2017, Silva has featured in 275 matches for Manchester City across competitions, scoring 50 goals and providing 56 assists. He has won four Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola.

