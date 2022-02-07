"More than another win" - Xavi says Barcelona have made 'great progress' after 4-2 win against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona manager Xavi has praised his side's performance in the 4-2 win against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. The win took Blaugrana upto 4th in the table and two points ahead of Atleti.

A dominant first-half display saw Barcelona up 3-1 before half-time thanks to goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Ronald Arauhjo, despite conceding first to Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco. An early second-half goal from Dani Alves ended the game as a contest, although former Blaugrana striker Luis Suarez did grab a consolation goal as well.

Speaking after the game, Xavi reflected on his team's performance and what the victory meant in terms of morale. He said:

"The fans, the players, the staff… we all needed this victory. We were superior. This is more than just another win. The fans, the players, the staff… we all needed this victory. We were superior. This is more than just another win. It could be a turning point, but we have to be humble and keep working. We’ve been very good and we can’t slow down. This style of play is what will bear fruit."

He also pointed out where he thinks his side can improve as the season progresses. He explained:

"We have to improve a lot in set pieces. They are really good at them, much better than us. We still concede a lot that way. We have a lot to improve in the defensive aspect of the game."

Barcelona face an away trip to Espanyol in La Liga next weekend, before gearing up to host Napoli in the Europa League round of 32. Xavi will hope that his side can continue to put in similar performances throughout the rest of the season.

"I’m a beginner" - Barcelona manager Xavi on his coaching style

Simeone took aim at Xavi before the game

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Diego Simeone criticized Xavi's transfer strategy during the January window, taking aim at the fact that Barcelona now have eight attackers at the club.

Xavi hit back at Simeone, pointing out the differences in their managerial style. He said:

"Simeone understands football in another way. If his team does not attack, he is fine with it. He is satisfied. If my team doesn’t have the ball, I am suffering. Simeone is a great coach, who everyone wants to play for. I have incredible respect for him, I’m a beginner. But the two of us want different things on the field. It’s not a criticism, it’s reality. The difference between the football I want and Simeone’s football was pretty clear in the first half, no?"

