"More and more footballers will tend to play there" - Chelsea attacker drops massive Saudi Pro League transfer hint

Romelu Lukaku has hinted at interest in potentially moving to Saudi Arabia from Chelsea this summer. The striker has claimed that more and more footballers are open to moving to the Middle East because of the development in infrastructure.

Lukaku said to HLN that the level of football has gone up in Saudi Arabia, and it is much higher than people think. He added that the European top clubs are aware that their players will opt to join Saudi Pro League sides:

"Saudi Arabia wouldn't stop me. The level [of football in the country] will only increase. To a much higher level than many people think. More and more football players will tend to play there. Also because of how the fans there experience football.

"The infrastructure still needs to be improved, but all major European top clubs know: 'Saudi Arabia is coming' - you already see that in boxing, golf, Formula One."

Reports suggest Lukaku could have moved to Saudi Arabia last summer, but opted against it. The Chelsea striker wanted to join Juventus but ended up moving to AS Roma on a season-long loan.

Chelsea forward wants to decide his own future

Romelu Lukaku has said that he already knows what will happen with his future. He claims that the media talk a lot about it as he does not have an agent, but he is in control of his next move.

He told RTL:

"My future? In my head, I already know. I know what will happen. A lot of people like to talk, maybe because I don't have an official agent. But I'll decide. I am in control of my situation. I will make a choice and once I explain it, everyone will agree with me."

He added:

"Whenever I have decided to stay or go somewhere, it has turned out to be the right choice due to a few factors. My relationship with the coach is a key aspect of any decision. It's like a relationship with a woman. If it doesn't work anymore, why stay together? The best coach I worked with? Antonio Conte."

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has joined Napoli this summer and the Belgian striker has been linked with a move to the Serie A side.