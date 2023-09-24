“More goals in 67 minutes than Chelsea total Premier League goals this season” – Twitter erupts as Newcastle thrash Sheffield United in 8-0 win

Newcastle United made a mockery of Chelsea's dismal start to the season with a phenomenal 8-0 mauling of Sheffield United on Sunday (September 24). The Magpies romped to victory with eight separate scorers netting which is a Premier League first.

Eddie Howe's men were ruthless against the Blades, whose manager Paul Heckingbottom is now under a ton of pressure. His side made a promising start at Bramall Lane but were put to the sword by the Tyneside giants.

Sean Longstaff opened the scoring in the 21st minute, cutting into the box and firing past United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. Newcastle were then 2-0 up 10 minutes later when Dan Burn met Kieran Trippier's fine corner with a diving header at the back post.

The Magpies didn't suffer any hangover from their first UEFA Champions League game midweek. Sven Botman got in on the action in the 35th minute with a header of his own after a sumptuous free kick from Trippier.

The Newcastle captain made it a hat-trick of assists in the 56th minute when he found Callum Wilson with an astute cross that the English striker headed home. Heckingbottom looked crestfallen as his Blades were being embarrassed on their home turf.

Anthony Gordon endured a difficult debut season at St James' Park but he's put that behind him this campaign. The U21 European Champion sent a superb curling effort past Foderingham in the 61st minute to make it 5-0. He was excellent all game for Howe's side.

Bruno Guimaraes was another star who shined at Bramall Lane and he played in Miguel Almiron with an eye-of-the-needle pass in the 68th minute. The Paraguayan attacker had no problem bagging his side's sixth.

Guimaraes has reportedly agreed on a new long-term contract with Newcastle and he celebrated it with a goal of his own. He smashed the ball into the top corner to make it 7-0 in the 73rd minute.

Sheffield United players wore grim expressions as they stared at a fifth defeat in six league games. Their woes were compounded when Alexander Isak netted the Magpies' eighth in the 87th minute.

Newcastle's win came on the same day 10-man Chelsea suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa. Some may be advising the Blues' owners to look at the Magpies owners' approach to their transfer business since their arrival.

One fan alluded to the west Londoners' lack of goals in reaction to Howe's side's romp at Bramall Lane:

"Newcastle have scored 8 goals in one game. That's the same amount of Premier league goals as Chelsea have scored since mid May."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Newcastle's humbling of the Blades:

Chelsea reportedly enquired about Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes in January

Chelsea made an approach for Bruno Guimaraes.

Football Transfers reports that Chelsea were interested in signing Magpies midfielder Guimaraes in the January transfer window. However, their enquiry regarding the Brazilian was quickly rebuffed by the Tyneside outfit.

Guimaraes reached an agreement in principle with Newcastle to extend his stay at St James' Park. The 25-year-old has been a revelation since joining Howe's side from Lyon in January 2022. His goal and assist today has taken him on to 11 goals and seven assists in 64 games across competitions.

The Brazil international falls into the age category that Chelsea's owners have reportedly set as an acquisition guideline. The Daily Mail reports that the Blues' transfer strategy under Todd Boehly's co-ownership is to sign players under the age of 25.