“More you think about the game, the more goals you’ll score" - Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema feels role of modern-day striker is changing

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has said that the approach of a modern-day forward has changed. The Frenchman reckons it's no longer just about scoring, as you need to link up play with your teammates to get the chances too.

In an interaction with Telefoot on Sunday, he was quizzed about being a forward today with the tactics changing constantly. Benzema responded that it's no longer about staying inside the box and scoring, as that can be stopped easily by two-footed defenders.

The Real Madrid striker said that a modern-day forward needs to play football and understand the game to get involved and score goals:

"The more you think about the game and you respect football, the more goals you'll score, it's that simple. If you only think about scoring, if you come up against two good defenders it's over. Since you can't play football – you can't play one-touch, you can't move, all you have is scoring."

Benzema has had an injury-plagued 2022-23 season, netting only 14 times in 22 games across competitions after a 45-goal 2021-22 campaign.

Karim Benzema's Real Madrid future in balance

Karim Benzema's contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to pen a new deal. The forward is free to negotiate with any foreign club right now but is focused on Blancos till the end of the season.

The Frenchman has no plans to leave the Santiago Bernabeu and has confirmed his intentions to retire at the Spanish club. He said:

"I will retire in Real Madrid. There's no other option for me."

However, he had previously admitted thoughts about returning to Lyon before calling it quits. He has been with Los Blanocs since arriving from the Ligue1 side in 2009. Benzema said:

"I left a good image in Lyon; it has to stay like that. You can't leave, come back. I did what I had to do. Lyon remains my heart club. If I can come back, it will be to work there one day."

Apart from Benzema, Madrid also have to deal with the contracts of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Mariano Díaz, and Marco Asensio, which expire soon.

