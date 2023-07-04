"More transfer fails than G+A this year" "Man is so cringe" - Chelsea fans destroy attacker for his sly social media post after failed medical

Chelsea fans made fun of winger Hakim Ziyech for his recent post on social media. The Moroccan international posted a picture of his knees from the training pitch with the caption "knee problems right?" alongside laughing emojis.

It comes in the wake of Ziyech's reported failed medical examination ahead of a proposed move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Ziyech was one of several Chelsea players linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

While the likes of N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy all secured transfers to Saudi Arabian clubs, Ziyech couldn't due to a supposed failed medical.

During the January transfer window, the 30-year-old winger was denied a deadline day transfer to French club Paris Saint-Germain after the Blues failed to send the right papers.

Ziyech had a transfer set-back at the start of last season as well, when Ajax failed in their attempt to re-sign him, despite the forward traveling to Netherlands to secure the move.

Meanwhile, his recent post via his Instagram story hasn't gone down well with Blues supporters on Twitter.

"This guy’s transfer away from Chelsea always backfires"

Another fan took a dig at the Moroccan international, claiming that he has more failed transfers than goal contributions for the Blues.

🅷🅰🆁🆃 @Elmorya_Hart @CFCPys Man is so cringe. More transfer fails than g+a this year @CFCPys Man is so cringe. More transfer fails than g+a this year

Here are some other reactions to the post:

ᴷʸˡᵉ @ffsFlexx @CFCPys I’m so confused about this transfer, did his medical fail or what? @CFCPys I’m so confused about this transfer, did his medical fail or what?

ℙ𝕚𝕥𝕫 @CFC_Pitz @CFCPys Scenes when you end up playing for starsbourg mf @CFCPys Scenes when you end up playing for starsbourg mf😂😭😭😭

BIG DADDY @vinzccent @CFCPys This guy was born to be a Chelsea player.. No matter how hard they try, He can't leave @CFCPys This guy was born to be a Chelsea player.. No matter how hard they try, He can't leave

The 30-year-old left-footed winger ended the 2022-23 football campaign with three assists in 24 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino labels Chelsea as the greatest English club in the last 10-15 years

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was official unveiled on July 3. The Argentine tactican wasted no time in making his excitement known after joining the west London club.

In his first official interview as Chelsea manager, he claimed that it was an easy decision to accept the offer from the Blues. He also called Chelsea the greatest team in England during the last 10-15 years. Pochettino said (via the club's official website):

"Thank you very much. For me, it is a pleasure and honour to now be involved with this Football Club. We are so excited, and I know Chelsea very well, it is one of the greatest clubs in the world. So of course, it was easy for us to make the decision to move here.

Pochettino added:

"I think it’s important and it’s a culture of winning. In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England. I know very well the Premier League and what the culture of the club means. I think our fans are excited to again be on the road of trying to win."

