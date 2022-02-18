"More of my type" - Sachin Tendulkar chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has provided his pick between the legendary footballing duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Indian batter chatted with Graham Bensinger while chatting about various subjects. In the rapid fire section of the interview, he was asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo. Sachin responded:

“Messi is more of my type.”

He was also asked about his comparison with the modern-day legend of cricket Virat Kohli. When asked about his opinion on the same, Tendulkar said:

“How about having both of us in one team.”

The now-retired Indian batter choosing Messi over Ronaldo is interesting in terms of the batter's comparison with Kohli. That's because the latter is a well-known supporter of Ronaldo.

However, Kohli has always rubbished his comparison with Tendulkar. He has said that he started playing cricket because of the latter, so the two cannot be compared at all.

While opinions can vary, there is no denying that all four are legends in their own right.

Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli comparison can be likened to Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry

Every sport has its own set of superstars and rivalries. While the cricketing duo cannot be named rivals, as Kohli idolises Sachin, they do have similarities with the footballing duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sachin Tendulkar picking Lionel Messi, is quite apt, given his personality and playing style. Both legends are known for being easy on the eye and having loads of talent. Both are also known for their calm demeanour on and off the pitch, and are even termed 'god-gifted' by some.

On the contrary, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are often seen as ones who've had to work hard to earn their legendary status. While every sportsperson has to work extremely hard to reach a high level, the two have consistently outshone their peers.

Kohli and Ronaldo are also often quite aggressive on the pitch, and are not shy of showing their emotions. They believe in their abilities, which is often seen in their interactions off the pitch as well. Nevertheless, it's an incredible privilege to witness the two legends in action.

