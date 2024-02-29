Morgan Gibbs-White fumes on Instagram as he uses Liverpool-Chelsea example to prove Manchester United’s goal shouldn’t have stood

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White was left fuming after his team conceded what some argued to be a supposed offside winner against fellow Premier League side Manchester United in the 5th round of the FA Cup.

The big talking point from the goal was that United defender Raphael Varane was in an offside position and could possibly have interfered with the Forest defenders' play.

Gibbs-White took to Instagram and posted a story drawing a comparison between the non-offside call yesterday to the goal scored by Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk ruled out for offside in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea.

Morgan Gibbs-White's Instagram story

In Van Dijk's case, Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo was in an offside position and was deemed to be interfering with play, blocking Levi Colwill from marking the Dutchman. However, VAR ruled that Varane was not impeding the Forest defenders, active for the goal, allowing the strike to stand.

Manchester United struggled for most of the game in the absence of in-form Danish marksman Rasmus Hojlund. Marcus Rashford found it tough playing through the middle, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony also failing to make an impact.

Casemiro tapped in a long free-kick from club captain Bruno Fernandes in the dying embers of the game to seal the deal for Manchester United. There was another controversial moment in the 9th minute of added time, with Forest defender Felipe going unpunished for choking Fernandes.

United will now face fellow giants Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on March 16. Their next match in the Premier League will be the Manchester Derby against Manchester City on March 3.

"I knew Bruno would create the winning goal": Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana said that he knew that club captain Bruno Fernandes was going to produce something special as soon as he put the ball down to take the late free-kick against Nottingham Forest.

Onana played his part in United's narrow 1-0 win, making five crucial saves and keeping a clean sheet. Speaking to MUTV after the game, he expressed his admiration for Fernandes. He said:

"Of course, it is a great feeling, especially the way we won today. It was not an easy game and when Bruno took that free-kick I knew something would happen."

He added:

"We all know how important this game is for us, for the club, for the city, so we have to be ready for them. We are Manchester United. We know it is not going to be easy but we will fight."