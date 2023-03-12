“Most important thing was to cut his linkup with Messi" - Bayern Munich star denies ‘anti-Mbappe’ plan in UCL clash

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has refuted claims that the Bavarians had an 'anti-Mbappe' plan in place during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Coman revealed that the plan was to cut off Kylian Mbappe's link-up play with Lionel Messi.

Bayern defeated PSG by an aggregate of 3-0 over the two legs. They won the first leg at the Parc des Princes by a score of 1-0 with Coman being the scorer of the goal. The second leg ended in a 2-0 scoreline at the Allianz Arena in favor of the home side. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry were the goalscorers for the Bundesliga giants.

Speaking after the second leg, Coman told Telefoot:

"There was no big ''anti-Mbappé' plan. The most important thing was just to cut his linkup with Messi."

Despite having superstar names in their ranks, the Parisians failed to score a single goal over 180 minutes. They have now been knocked out of the round of 16 for the second year in a row. PSG faced elimination in this stage of the competition for the fifth time in the last seven years.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shine in PSG's latest Ligue 1 win against Brest

The Parisians had to put their UEFA Champions League disappointment behind them quickly as they faced Brest on Saturday (March 11) in a Ligue 1 away clash. Christophe Galtier's team managed to register a 2-1 win in the game.

After Carlos Soler gave PSG the lead in the 37th minute, Franck Honorat restored parity six minutes later. Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner in the 90th minute with Lionel Messi assisting the Frenchman.

The assist marked the 300th of Messi's club career. Despite being 35, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner keeps re-writing the history books with his performances on the pitch.

