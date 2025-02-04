“Most overrated player in the league”, “Enough is enough” - Chelsea fans slam 21-year-old star after watching him during 2-1 win over West Ham

Fans are unimpressed with Chelsea center-back Levi Colwill's performance in their Premier League clash against West Ham United on February 3. The Blues won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham's opening goal came from a blunder by Colwill, who made a blind back-pass straight to Jarrod Bowen. The Irons' striker found the back of the net with a left-footed shot in the 42nd minute. Chelsea found their equalizer with Pedro Neto's strike from a difficult angle in the 64th minute.

West Ham right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka netted an own goal in the 74th minute, giving the Blues the win in their 24th Premier League match of the season.

Trending

During his full 90 minutes on the pitch, Levi Colwill made one error leading to a goal and lost possession 15 times. The English defender made three clearances, had one shot off target, and was involved in one key pass.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment in Levi Colwill following his display in Chelsea's 2-1 win against West Ham in the Premier League. While some fans pointed out his mistakes on the pitch, some believed it was time to reconsider the 21-year-old's stand in the squad. Here are some of the reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Levi Colwill most overrated player in the league, he’s absolutely shocking"

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"We need conversations on Colwill, too many mistakes, every other game. Enough is enough."

Expand Tweet

"Colwill has been shocking. Not the defender I thought he is. Time to be dropped, I don’t know who for but he’s been a massive disappointment." chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Can we finally admit Colwill isn’t good? Not a fan of how he just quits to throw a fit. That wasn’t a foul. Hit the gym. Grow up. Learn to defend."

Another tweeted:

"Notice how Colwill tried to say Kudus fouled him and didn't even bother running back. Every time he makes a mistake he acts shocked and blames everyone else. The most shameless player I've ever seen. So so soft"

While another wrote:

"Enzo Maresca is not good enough for Chelsea. Noni Madueke is not good enough for Chelsea. Jadon Sancho is not good enough for Chelsea. Levi Colwill is not good enough for Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson is not good AT ALL for Chelsea. THEY ALL NEED TO GO."

"Colwill has been dreadful since Fofana got injured." posted another.

One user wrote:

"Colwill we cannot keep defending this…."

Another added:

"Colwill is not better than Disasi and Badiashile. They are all the same"

"If Colwill is the future of our defence, throw this project in the fucking bin." wrote another.

Levi Colwill has contributed to six clean sheets in 22 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season while also registering one assist.

Chelsea boss shares half-time message to his squad in 2-1 win against West Ham in PL

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca shared what he told his squad at half-time in their 2-1 win against West Ham United in the Premier League. While speaking in the post-match press conference, the Italian manager mentioned that he told his players to continue their game like in the first half. He explained the strategy and said (via @Blue_Footy on X):

"My message at half-time was don’t change anything, continue in the same way, because they cannot be so intense for 95 minutes, it is impossible because they were just running behind the ball. Second half, we found a little bit more space and also the subs from the bench were very good. So I am very happy for that [reason]."

Enzo Maresca's squad maintained 67% ball possession against West Ham while having three shots on target. The Blues created two big chances and made four goalkeeper saves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback