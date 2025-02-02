"Most overrated player in the PL", "He's actually useless" - Fans slam Manchester City star after 5-1 loss to Arsenal

Fans have lambasted Phil Foden on X after he struggled to make an impact during Manchester City's 5-1 defeat to Arsenal. The two sides faced off in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, February 2.

Foden struggled to get going during his 72 minutes on the pitch for Manchester City, receiving a match rating of 5.1, per FotMob. The 24-year-old made a massive error by losing possession, which led to Thomas Partey making it 2-1 in the 56th minute.

The Englishman created zero chances, landed zero shots, lost three duels and possession nine times. He completed zero dribbles from one attempt and zero crosses from two attempts. The England international was eventually subbed off for James McAtee.

Trending

Expand Tweet

One fan posted:

"Easily the most overrated player in the PL."

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"He’s actually useless"

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"This fall off needs to be studied. From PLPOTY to this," one fan commented.

"Foden is the most pathetic ‘best player in the league’ we’ve ever seen," another added.

"He lost possession like 4 times in the span of a minute," one fan noted.

"Foden purple patch lasted 3 weeks," another pointed out.

"Phil Foden is the most overrated player I’ve seen. One season wonder. I will not be surprised to see him end up at Fulham or somewhere in 2/3 years," one fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 3, 2025, at 12:20 AM IST. They are subject to change.

Arsenal outclass Manchester City in 5-1 Premier League win

Arsenal kept themselves in the Premier League title race following their impressive 5-1 win over Manchester City. They are currently second in the table with 50 points from 24 games, six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Manuel Akanji was caught out of possession under pressure in the second minute. Kai Havertz selflessly squared the ball to Martin Odegaard, who made no mistake in breaking the deadlock. The Cityzens were left off the hook after Havertz fired the ball off-target from close range soon after. David Raya did well to save Josko Gvardiol and Savinho's efforts before half time to ensure Arsenal kept a 1-0 lead going into half-time.

Manchester City leveled the scores in the 55th minute via Erling Haaland's looping header. However, Thomas Partey's deflected effort from distance made it 2-1 a minute later after Foden conceded possession in his half. Myles Lewis-Skelly then curled the ball into the net (62') to score his first Premier League goal this season.

Arsenal took full advantage of Manchester City's desperation to get back into the game 14 minutes later. The Gunners launched a devastating counter-attack which was well finished by Havertz. Ethan Nwaneri netted a brilliant goal in the third minute of stoppage time to seal a memorable 5-1 win for Mikel Arteta and Co.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback