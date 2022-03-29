"Most powerful mindset ever" - Fans compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's menatalities after Portugal star brushes aside retirement claims

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has brushed aside claims about his impending retirement, which has reignited the debate about himself and Argentina star Lionel Messi.

The Manchester United forward was asked by reporters if has contempated retirement. He was also asked if the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be his last tournament with Portugal.

He hit back, saying, per Portuguese newspaper Record (via Daily Mirror):

"I'm the one who will decide my future, nobody else. If I feel like playing more games, if I don't feel like it, I don't. I'm the one in charge, full stop."

Fans have debated the hot topic regarding the mentalities of Ronaldo and Messi. Here are a few fans' thoughts on the motivations of the two legendary forwards:

GØØNER🦧 @st0nedGooner @brfootball Had one conversation with Tom Brady and this is how he’s acting now @brfootball Had one conversation with Tom Brady and this is how he’s acting now 😂😂

lucio @lvcio_ @brfootball the one thing ronaldo has over messi for sure is his mentality. messi can lose a major tournament and let that affect him. cristiano is willing to never stop, even if he loses, he won’t stop until he says he will stop @brfootball the one thing ronaldo has over messi for sure is his mentality. messi can lose a major tournament and let that affect him. cristiano is willing to never stop, even if he loses, he won’t stop until he says he will stop

THE INDIAN @Animesh59550534



And that is what his fans and followers love about him.



And most importantly, he has earned this attitude.



More Power to u



Wish u all the best for next Match. @brfootball That is some Attitude.And that is what his fans and followers love about him.And most importantly, he has earned this attitude.More Power to u @Cristiano Wish u all the best for next Match. @brfootball That is some Attitude.And that is what his fans and followers love about him.And most importantly, he has earned this attitude.More Power to u @Cristiano .Wish u all the best for next Match.

The Roman Legion Sport ❼ @TheGoldenJarl @brfootball The greatest goalscorer, the greatest winger, the greatest aerial player, the greatest athlete, the greatest mentality, the most complete player, the most entertaining player, the best football player in the history, CR7 The king Goat @brfootball The greatest goalscorer, the greatest winger, the greatest aerial player, the greatest athlete, the greatest mentality, the most complete player, the most entertaining player, the best football player in the history, CR7 The king Goat 🐐❤

Simon @simonmz44 @TimelineCR7 Well said. Those are the haters… we still want to see you for many more years!! @TimelineCR7 Well said. Those are the haters… we still want to see you for many more years!!

Ronaldo and Messi have had similar international careers. Both have captainted their nations to major titles. Ronaldo's Portugal won the European Championship in 2016, while Messi's Argentina won the Copa America last year.

The debate of the two legendary forwards shows no signs of slowing down, with both stars enduring underwhelming club campaigns. Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, with many expecting him to bring home the long-awaited UEFA Champions League trophy.

However, his debut season has been disappointing, as he has scored just seven ties in 26 games. The Argentinian was shockingly booed by the Parc des Princes faithful following his lacksadical performance in PSG's Champions League capitulation in the Champions League Round of 16.

Ronaldo has fared slightly better, scoring 18 times across competitions on his return to Manchester United. However, he is likely to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Nevertheless, both Messi and Ronaldo boast 1371 club goals between them, having first arrived on the scene nearly two decades ago.

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

The 2022 World Cup may be both superstars' international swansong.

Despite Messi and Ronaldo's modest campaigns, the future looks bright for both. For now, Ronaldo will hope to lead Portugal to victory in tonight's FIFA World Cup Qualifier playoff final against North Macedonia.

Argentina have already qualified for the tournament in Qatar this winter. Messi was on the scoresheet on Friday as La Albiceleste blitzed past Colombia 3-0. He will now look to help the Albiceleste end their qualification campaign unbeaten.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 could be the last time the two footballing icons grace on the world stage. Meanwhile, both PSG and Manchester United are set to undergo huge changes this summer.

Q. @qazisays Lionel Messi is bigger than PSG and whole of the league they play in. Lionel Messi is bigger than PSG and whole of the league they play in. https://t.co/8X878JAbaE

The Ligue 1 leaders are likely to have a new manager at the helm, with Mauricio Pochettino looking likely to depart the Parc des Princes. Ironically, he is being heavily linked with the United managerial hotseat. Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag are the frontrunners for the role.

Both Messi and Ronaldo could be part of a huge transformation at their respective clubs, despire rumours about their exits.

Edited by Bhargav