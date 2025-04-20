"Most realistic destination" - Fabrizio Romano claims Real Madrid target could join Chelsea, Arsenal or Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen is likely to join Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, or Newcastle United. He added that Bayern Munich are also interested, but the Spaniard wants to stay in the Premier League.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Real Madrid are undecided if they want to sign a defender this summer. Their indecision has seen the Premier League sides gain an advantage in the race as the Spaniard is keen on leaving AFC Bournemouth.

He said via Football Transfers:

"There is interest from Real Madrid – yes. There have been many rumours from Spain, but at the moment, Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back or not. That's why, at the moment, Dean Huijsen is leaning towards a move internally, in the Premier League.

"He's expected to continue in the Premier League, but at a different club. There is interest from several clubs. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle – these four are surely in the race. Bayern have also been calling for weeks and weeks, but another Premier League club looks like the most realistic destination."

Huijsen has been in impressive form for Bournemouth and has confirmed that he has a release clause in his contract. He admitted that the contract at the Premier League side is until 2030, but left the door open for an exit. He said via ESPN:

"I have a contract until 2030, [but] I do have a [release] clause."

Reports suggest Huijsen's contract has a £50 million release clause, and it can be activated this summer. He joined for just under £13 million from Juventus in 2024.

Arsenal and Chelsea target comments on Real Madrid

Dean Huijsen spoke about Real Madrid and admitted that he was not sure where he would be next season. He claimed that every player wants to play for the Spanish giants and said via ESPN:

"I don't know, we'll see. It's a big team. Every player wants to play in the maximum [level] possible."

In the same interview with El Chiringuito, the Chelsea and Arsenal target stated that he does not pay attention to rumors. He believes transfer questions should be for his father and said via Yahoo:

"I generally don’t read anything. Maybe a friend sends me something, but I don’t read anything. I keep working; you have to be humble. It means I'm doing well, but I don't focus on that. If you want to know anything, you'll have to talk to my father. My friends told me, one of them said 'go to Real Madrid!', but I laughed. What am I going to say? I also have some other friends who are Barça fans. The Barça fans tell me not to go to Real Madrid, and the Real Madrid fans tell me not to go to Barça. It's obvious that Real Madrid and Barça have great players and they're among the best."

Chelsea are currently leading the chase for the Spaniard, but Liverpool are also pushing to sign the defender.

