Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique sarcastically termed VAR referee Darren England the Man of the Match in Tottenham's 2-1 win over the Reds at home on Saturday.

The visitors were at the end of several poor officiating calls in the Premier League contest. None was more obvious than the 34th-minute Luis Diaz goal that was incorrectly ruled out for offside. Eight minutes earlier, Liverpool were reduced to 10 men when Curtis Jones saw red for a challenge on Yves Bissouma that seemed more accidental than malicious.

After the Reds equalised through Cody Gakpo on the stroke of half-time, Diogo Jota saw a quickfire double yellow, with one of the yellows seeming soft. However, the Diaz incident was the pick of the lot.

The player was clearly played onside by the outstretched leg of the last defender when he received the ball from Mohamed Salah. However, VAR assumed that the call was to check the goal - for which it quickly ruled in the affirmative - when it was required to check the offside call.

PMGOL quickly realised its mistake, but the game had already restarted with a Spurs free-kick, and there was no way to go back. They later apologised to Liverpool for the 'human error', but it was academic, as the result of the game won't change.

Enrique simply tweeted a picture of VAR referee Darren England, captioning it:

"MOTM yesterday"

PMGOL reacted by announcing the removal of Darren England and the other official, Dan Cook, for the Nottingham Forest-Brentford and Fulham-Chelsea games.

Jose Enrique sceptical of Liverpool's Premier League title challenge

Liverpool have made a bright start to the season, especially in the Premier League, going unbeaten in their first six games before their defeat to Spurs on Saturday.

However, before the Spurs game, their former player Enrique sounded sceptical of the Reds' Premier League title challenge. He told LiveScore that Manchester City and Arsenal are still ahead of the Reds, for whom a top-four league finish seems more realistic.

Explaining the side's penchant for conceding goals and paucity of quality options to shield the defenders, Enrique explained:

"The attacking options are incredible. The five attackers and the new signings in midfield are great and are the reason they have started so fast. I don't think they will be fighting for the title, to be honest. They concede too many goals, and there are not enough options to cover the main defenders.

"With Manchester City and Arsenal at the level they are, I don't think it's going to happen. The top four is the target as well as competing to win the Europa League and the two domestic cups, but it has been a positive start."

Following their defeat at Spurs - their first in 20 games across competitions - Liverpool (16) are fourth in the standings. They're a point behind second-placed Spurs, who trail leaders Manchester City (18) by a point.