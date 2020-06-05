Mourinho nearly drove Cristiano Ronaldo to tears, claims Real Madrid's Luka Modric

Cristiano Ronaldo and former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho did not always get along, according to Luka Modric.

In a sensational excerpt from the Real Madrid midfielder's biography published by Italian newspaper 'Corriere Dello Sport', Luka Modric claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of defensive awareness infuriated the Portuguese manager and led to heated arguments between the duo off the pitch.

Espanha - Modric recorda discussão entre Mourinho e Ronaldo que deixou CR7 em lágrimas https://t.co/dz8UaaKbUT — Diário Record (@Record_Portugal) June 5, 2020

Jose Mourinho was a divisive figure in the Real Madrid dressing room and was known to have instigated several spats with key members of the Real Madrid squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos.

Cristiano Ronaldo nearly cried after an argument with Mourinho at Real Madrid

Mourinho has always maintained a professional relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Real Madrid star Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in a Copa del Rey game left the then-Merengues manager Jose Mourinho furious. The Portuguese coach engaged in a heated debate with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch and the argument nearly resulted in a brawl at half-time.

Real Madrid were in a winning position and had a 2-0 lead but Cristiano Ronaldo's failure to track back and deal with an opposition throw-in sparked a massive fight between the superstar and the Madrid manager.

"I was surprised by Mourinho's angry reaction. We were winning 2-0 in the Cup, but Ronaldo did not follow the rivals on a throw-in and Jose was furious. The two fought for a long time on the field."

Cristiano Ronaldo was Real Madrid's talisman under Jose Mourinho and while the side did not experience the success that justified its talent, the Portuguese duo always ensured that Real Madrid remained in contention for silverware.

Modric sur la relation Ronaldo-Mourinho : "Les joueurs ont dû intervenir pour éviter qu'ils se battent" https://t.co/3jkeQjmhGG — RTBF Sport (@RTBFsport) June 5, 2020

Jose Mourinho is known for his eccentric style of management and often made massive demands from his players. Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly on the verge of tears after that argument and was confronted by Jose Mourinho in Real Madrid's locker room.

"At the break, in the locker room, I saw Ronaldo desperate, on the verge of tears. He said, 'I am doing my best and he continues to criticise me.' Afterwards, Mourinho came in and called him, demanding responsibility during the game."

According to the Croatian maestro, the two countrymen would have come to blows if it was not for the rest of the Real Madrid squad.

"The argument became so heated that only our intervention kept the fight from going any further.”

Jose Mourinho's departure from Real Madrid was mired in controversy and several players were unhappy with the manager for publicly shaming the squad. In addition to Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo was also one of the leaders of the Real Madrid side.

Jose Mourinho made several Real Madrid players uncomfortable with his behaviour.

In Jose Mourinho's first season at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid were completely taken apart by a nearly invincible Barcelona. Mourinho bounced back in his second season and finally pipped Pep Guardiola's side to win Real Madrid its first La Liga title in four years.

The 2012/13 season, however, saw Mourinho's relationship with Real Madrid's most influential players take a turn for the worse. The 'Special One' was reportedly unhappy with Sergio Ramos and club-captain Iker Casillas and left Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Based on Luka Modric's narrative, it is safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo would not have been unhappy with the charismatic manager's departure.