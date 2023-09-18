"Mr Nobody" - Terem Moffi takes another brutal jibe at Kylian Mbappe after shock 3-2 win against PSG 

OGC Nice striker Terem Moffi has continued his bust-up with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe by trolling him on Instagram.

Mbappe was furious with Moffi after the Nigerian frontman celebrated his second goal in Nice's shock 3-2 Ligue 1 win against the Parisians on Friday (September 15). The 24-year-old wheeled away in celebration after netting his third goal in five games across competitions. He took his shirt off and showed his name to the home fans at the Parc des Princes.

However, PSG's captain on the night wasn't too impressed with Moffi's celebrations. Mbappe headed for the young forward in the aftermath with referee Clement Turpin calming the situation. The Nigeria international was shown a yellow card for his actions and looked astounded by the Frenchman's rage towards him.

Moffi has continued the rivalry between the pair by taking to Instagram and uploading a telling post. He posted pictures of his side's win against the Ligue 1 champions, with the first one being his controversial celebration.

He also posted a video of MMA star Conor McGregor's famous 'I'd like to take this moment to apologize to nobody' speech after knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. The forward captioned the post:

"Mr "Nobody"."

Moffi's brace sealed a memorable win for Nice and handed PSG their first defeat of the season. Kylian Mbappe hit back with a double with his own, but it wasn't enough as Luis Enrique's side were beaten at home.

Real Madrid could turn to Moffi if they fail to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Terem Moffi could be Real Madrid's alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe spent the summer cast out of the Parisians' first team after refusing to commit his future to the club. However, he was brought back into the side after holding positive talks with the Parc des Princes hierarchy.

The France captain was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid during the summer but opted to see out the remaining year of his contract. Moffi could prove to be a nuisance in any future plans he has of finally becoming a Los Blancos player.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid have identified Moffi as a potential alternative to Mbappe. Mbappe remains their priority signing, but the Nigerian has emerged as an option if the PSG superstar doesn't arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Moffi's stock is growing amid a superb start to the season with Nice. He also has two assists and three goals. The young striker spent last season on loan at the Allianz Riviera from FC Lorient.

He bagged 21 goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions, leading to a permanent €22.5 million move in the summer.