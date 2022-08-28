"Much better signing than Grealish", "Make it make sense" - Manchester United fans target Manchester City star amid reports of completed Antony deal

Manchester United fans have expressed their elation at the reports that the club are set to complete the signing of Ajax winger Antony. The Red Devils faithful have gone as far as comparing the deal to Manchester City's acquisition of Jack Grealish last summer.

Grealish joined Pep Guardiola's side last summer from Aston Villa for a whopping £100 million, making him the most expensive player in Premier League history.

The England international, however, failed to live up to his price tag last season as he scored just six goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. He is currently struggling to nail down a regular place in City's starting line-up.

The former Aston Villa forward is behind the likes of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Riyad Mahrez in the pecking order.

Now, as per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Antony is set to join Manchester United for around £84 million.

United fans believe the Brazilian is a better signing than Grealish. He is coming off a 2021-22 campaign during which he scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions for Ajax.

"£100 million for Grealish. £84 million for Antony. Makes sense," said a fan on Twitter.

"Antony at £85 million is much better than Grealish at £100 million," said another fan on Twitter.

Tokunbo - Salami A.O @AyTokunboSalami



Well done Antony is a good signing. Will rather spend that much on him than Jack Grealish.Well done @ManUtd Antony is a good signing. Will rather spend that much on him than Jack Grealish.Well done @ManUtd.

Junaid @ItsJustJunaid

£84 million for Antony



Make it make sense 🤣🤣🤣 🤣 twitter.com/SxrgioSZN/stat… ¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN 100m for Antony and Darwin Nunez makes Jack Grealish look like a good deal and idc what anyone says. 100m for Antony and Darwin Nunez makes Jack Grealish look like a good deal and idc what anyone says. £100 million for Grealish£84 million for AntonyMake it make sense 🤣🤣🤣 £100 million for Grealish£84 million for AntonyMake it make sense 🤣🤣🤣😬🤣 twitter.com/SxrgioSZN/stat…

Benevolent🤡🤡🤡 @mo077funky2

Antony for €100 absolute a bargain for us... The premier league ain't ready for this guy Benevolent🤡🤡🤡 @mo077funky2 Just to let you know that Antony completed most dribble than the whole arsenal squad... Not martinelli running like endless chicken.. let wait and see twitter.com/WelBeast/statu… Just to let you know that Antony completed most dribble than the whole arsenal squad... Not martinelli running like endless chicken.. let wait and see twitter.com/WelBeast/statu… Grealish sold to man city for £100m..Antony for €100 absolute a bargain for us... The premier league ain't ready for this guy twitter.com/mo077funky2/st… Grealish sold to man city for £100m..Antony for €100 absolute a bargain for us... The premier league ain't ready for this guy twitter.com/mo077funky2/st…

Nass @correianassik 100 mil voor antony is erger dan grealish voor 100 mil 100 mil voor antony is erger dan grealish voor 100 mil

Ugbedeojo #MUFC @Certifiedopeboi If Manchester City can sign Jack Grealish for 100m because of “fouls won” and thick calves then I am not totally against signing Antony for his flair If Manchester City can sign Jack Grealish for 100m because of “fouls won” and thick calves then I am not totally against signing Antony for his flair

Dr. Varies The Four-Eyed©️ @DrVaries 3 years ago, Arsenal signed a 72M player who is now on loan



Man City have 100M Grealish on bench



Chelsea have 80M Kepa on bench and 100M striker on loan



Liverpool signed 100M Nunez



But you are worried about 100M Antony 3 years ago, Arsenal signed a 72M player who is now on loanMan City have 100M Grealish on bench Chelsea have 80M Kepa on bench and 100M striker on loanLiverpool signed 100M NunezBut you are worried about 100M Antony

allandamba @allandamba1

But, but people won't talk about it because it's United Antony at £85m (€100m) is much better than Grealish at £100 (€117).But, but people won't talk about it because it's United Antony at £85m (€100m) is much better than Grealish at £100 (€117). But, but people won't talk about it because it's United😏

Dave 😉 @DaROYALemperor £100m Grealish has done nothing so far at Man City.

£100m Lukaku dey on-loan to Chelsea right now.



€100m Antony will be okay. £100m Grealish has done nothing so far at Man City.£100m Lukaku dey on-loan to Chelsea right now.€100m Antony will be okay.

Manchester United have been heavily courting Antony over the last couple of months. However, Ajax have proven to be tough negotiators until now.

The Brazilian winger is now set to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford after they won the Ededivisie title last season.

Manchester United need to reinforce their attack even further despite Antony deal

FC Barcelona v New York Red Bulls

The acquisition of Antony is likely to boost the morale of Manchester United's dressing room and fans. The Red Devils, however, need to sign a top-quality striker this summer.

Erik ten Hag's side produced a disappointing attacking display in their 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday. It once again reiterated their need for a striker.

Marcus Rashford has been deployed as a No. 9 by Ten Hag in their last two Premier League games. He produced an impressive display in their 2-1 win against Liverpool but was unable to replicate the display against the Saints.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the 13-time Premier League champions' undisputed No. 9 last season. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, as per BBC.

Transfer news @transferagent0 Manchester United have made a €10m bid to re-sign winger Memphis Depay from Barcelona. (Gerard Romero) @manutd run it back Manchester United have made a €10m bid to re-sign winger Memphis Depay from Barcelona. (Gerard Romero) @manutd run it back

As per journalist Gerard Romero [via Express] Manchester United have submitted a bid for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. The Dutchman scored 12 goals in 28 La Liga games this season.

He has become surplus to requirements at Camp Nou following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer. His speed and versatility make him the ideal target for Ten Hag.

However, his previous stint at Manchester United wasn't the greatest as he registered just seven goals and six assists in 53 matches. He was signed fromPSV Eindhoven in 2015 and was sold to Olympique Lyon in January 2017.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh