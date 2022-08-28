"Much better signing than Grealish", "Make it make sense" - Manchester United fans target Manchester City star amid reports of completed Antony deal

Manchester United fans have expressed their elation at the reports that the club are set to complete the signing of Ajax winger Antony. The Red Devils faithful have gone as far as comparing the deal to Manchester City's acquisition of Jack Grealish last summer.
Grealish joined Pep Guardiola's side last summer from Aston Villa for a whopping £100 million, making him the most expensive player in Premier League history.
The England international, however, failed to live up to his price tag last season as he scored just six goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. He is currently struggling to nail down a regular place in City's starting line-up.
The former Aston Villa forward is behind the likes of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Riyad Mahrez in the pecking order.
Now, as per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Antony is set to join Manchester United for around £84 million.
United fans believe the Brazilian is a better signing than Grealish. He is coming off a 2021-22 campaign during which he scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions for Ajax.
"£100 million for Grealish. £84 million for Antony. Makes sense," said a fan on Twitter.
"Antony at £85 million is much better than Grealish at £100 million," said another fan on Twitter.
Manchester United have been heavily courting Antony over the last couple of months. However, Ajax have proven to be tough negotiators until now.
The Brazilian winger is now set to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford after they won the Ededivisie title last season.
Manchester United need to reinforce their attack even further despite Antony deal
The acquisition of Antony is likely to boost the morale of Manchester United's dressing room and fans. The Red Devils, however, need to sign a top-quality striker this summer.
Erik ten Hag's side produced a disappointing attacking display in their 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday. It once again reiterated their need for a striker.
Marcus Rashford has been deployed as a No. 9 by Ten Hag in their last two Premier League games. He produced an impressive display in their 2-1 win against Liverpool but was unable to replicate the display against the Saints.
Cristiano Ronaldo was the 13-time Premier League champions' undisputed No. 9 last season. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, as per BBC.
As per journalist Gerard Romero [via Express] Manchester United have submitted a bid for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. The Dutchman scored 12 goals in 28 La Liga games this season.
He has become surplus to requirements at Camp Nou following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer. His speed and versatility make him the ideal target for Ten Hag.
However, his previous stint at Manchester United wasn't the greatest as he registered just seven goals and six assists in 53 matches. He was signed fromPSV Eindhoven in 2015 and was sold to Olympique Lyon in January 2017.
