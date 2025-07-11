Murals outside Emirates stadium vandalized as Arsenal agree deal to sign Noni Madueke from London rivals Chelsea

Murals outside the Emirates Stadium have been vandalised by Arsenal fans who are clearly annoyed with Noni Madueke's signing from Chelsea. As posted by afcstuff on X, fans have made their anger with the club quite evident on murals outside the stadium.

As claimed by Fabrizio Romano on X on Thursday, July 10, Mikel Arteta's side have agreed a deal with Chelsea for Madueke. The Gunners will reportedly pay the Blues in excess of £50m with add-ons for the signature of the 23-year-old.

Arsenal fans have been vocal against the idea of signing the seven-cap England international on social media. After reports of agreeing on a fee, they have shown their frustrations on the club by destroying murals. Here is afcstuff's post on X:

Arsenal fans are believed to be furious with the club for paying such a big fee for Madueke who was far from extraordinary for Chelsea. He joined the Blues in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven and has been decent for the west London side.

Madueke made 92 appearances for Chelsea scoring only 20 times while providing nine assists. However, he enjoyed a solid last season scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 46 games.

A big reason behind Arsenal fans' anger over Madueke's signing could be their lack of progress in a deal for Viktor Gyokeres. They are reportedly unwilling to match Sporting CP's asking price of €80 million for the red-hot striker despite their desperate need for a reliable goalscorer.

Arsenal target refuses to show up in training as he looks to force a move to the Emirates: Reports

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres will reportedly refuse to show up in pre-season training for Sporting CP. As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, the Sweden international is ready to do everything in his power to force a move tpo the Emirates.

As per Romano, Gyokeres will not show up in Sporting CP's training today, tomorrow or at any moment this summer. He has reportedly told the Portuguese club's president that he only wants to join the Gunners. Romano wrote on X:

"Viktor Gyökeres will not show up in training at Sporting today, tomorrow or at any moment this summer. His decision is clear as reported during the week: he only wants Arsenal, it’s over with Sporting. Gyökeres also informed Sporting president about that 5 days ago."

Gyokeres has established himself as one of the most coveted players in Europe since joining Sporting CP in 2023 from Championship side Coventry City. He has scored a total of 97 goals and provided 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Leões till date.

