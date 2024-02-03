"Must be a joke", "Lack of football knowledge" - Manchester United fans slam YouTuber as he opts to sell Kobbie Mainoo in Start, Bench, Sell segment

Popular UK YouTuber ChrisMD has incurred the wrath of Manchester United fans after choosing to sell Kobbie Mainoo in a Start, Bench, or Sell segment.

Mainoo is regarded as one of English football's brightest talents and he was the Red Devils' hero on Thursday night (February 1). The 18-year-old produced a moment of magic to score a 90+7th minute winner in a 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sky Sports' Saturday Social tasked ChrisMD (Chris Dixon) to decide the fate of three Premier League youngsters. Those were Mainoo, Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley, and Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley.

The YouTuber who boasts 5.98 million subscribers opted to sell the Manchester United academy graduate. He chose to start the Merseysiders' right-back while benching the Magpies' midfield gem.

Mainoo's stock has risen this season and he's enjoyed a breakout season. He has made 12 appearances across competitions, with two goals. His goal against Wolves was his first-ever Premier League goal and he also picked up the club's Player of the Month award for January.

ChrisMD pointed out that he'd not watched the English youngster in action when replying to one fan on X (formerly Twitter):

"I literally started this clip by saying I’ve not watched Mainoo play football but that won’t get your clicks."

That said, his decision was met with fury from the Old Trafford faithful and they claimed that it showed a lack of football knowledge.

One fan was particularly bemused:

"This is the definition of "lack of football knowledge"."

Another fan gave a similar response:

"Must be a joke."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the bold decision:

Clinton Morrison hails 'fantastic' Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has earned plaudits this season.

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison was full of praise for Mainoo following his heroics against Wolves. He pointed out that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag deserves credit for the English teenager's development (via Sky Sports):

"He's a top player to be fair. This is where you have to credit Ten Hag because he brought in the likes of (Sofyan) Amrabat and he was keeping out the likes of (Scott) McTominay and Amrabat. He's an exciting young player and they brought him through the academy."

Morrison touched on Mainoo's goal against Wolves and admitted he was surprised about the midfielder's quality going forward:

"Fantastic young player, I thought he was more of a holding midfielder but for him to get forward and have the awareness and balance to bend that."

Mainoo has shone despite a troublesome season for the Red Devils as a collective. They have already crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages and sit eighth in the Premier League.

Morrison thinks Mainoo's stunning debut season is one positive Ten Hag can take from this ongoing campaign:

"That's the one good thing I'd take from Manchester United this year, this young man's performance."

Mainoo is giving England boss Gareth Southgate food for thought ahead of the European Championships this summer. The Three Lions boss is reportedly considering calling him up to the senior squad to prevent him from switching to Ghana nationality.

