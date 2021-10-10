"This must be punished" - PSG director hits back at Real Madrid's public pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

PSG sporting director Leonardo has reportedly been left infuriated by Real Madrid's attempts to sign French forward Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish giants have had a long-standing interest in the forward and have made no secret of their desire to sign him this summer.

Real Madrid submitted multiple offers to PSG for Mbappe this summer towards the end of the transfer window. PSG rejected the offers for the 22-year-old and slammed Real Madrid for their public pursuit of the 2018 World Cup winner.

After failing to sign the former AS Monaco star this summer, Real Madrid will look to sign Mbappe on a free transfer next year. He has less than a year remaining on his current deal with PSG and has thus far rejected the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the club.

"From Madrid they deny, but I think Real Madrid have been doing a job to buy Mbappe [as a free agent] for a long time. For two years they have been speaking publicly about Mbappe. This must be punished," Leonardo told Festival dello Sport as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG on loan from AS Monaco with an obligation to buy for €180 million in the summer of 2017. Since joining the club, the Frenchman has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

He has helped PSG win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupes de France, two Coupes de la Ligue, and reach one Champions League final. He has won the Ligue 1 top goalscorer award three times and has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Year twice.

Kylian Mbappe has, however, been vocal about his desire to join Real Madrid. Reports have suggested the 22-year-old could sign a pre-contractual agreement with Real Madrid in January.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly begun contract renewal talks amidst interest from Real Madrid

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months, reports have suggested that Kylian Mbappe has begun contract renewal talks with PSG.

Mbappe's mother Lamari recently revealed in an interview with Le Parisien that her son is desperate to win the Champions League, and has begun contract negotiations with PSG.

"We're in talks right now with PSG and all is well. I spoke last night with [PSG sporting director] Leonardo. Will we reach a solution? One thing is clear. He is going to give everything until the end to win the Champions League," said Lamari.

Real Madrid could turn to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland if they fail to prise Kylian Mbappe away from PSG next summer.

