"Must be really bad in training" Did himself dirty" - PSG fans fume as attacker is benched for Juventus clash despite Neymar's suspension 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were left fuming after Hugo Ekitike was left on the substitutes bench for the side's clash with Juventus on 2 November.

The Parisians head to the Allianz Stadium to face Juve with their place in the last 16 already sealed.

Christophe Galtier's men are top of Group H and boast a four-goal superior goal difference to second-placed Benfica.

Neymar is suspended for the clash with the Old Lady, and fans thought it would be the opportune time to give Ekitike a chance.

However, Galtier has benched the young Frenchman, who is yet to score or assist in nine appearances.

Instead, it is Carlos Soler who came in for Neymar alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Parisians' attack.

Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Marco Veratti have been chosen in midfield.

Galtier has opted for a back four consisting of Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Juan Bernat.

Gianluigi Donnarumma continues in goal as PSG seek another triumph over a disappointing Juve side.

The Ligue 1 giants beat Massimilliano Allegri's side 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Parc des Princes.

Galtier will be looking for a similar performance against Juve, who are heading to the Europa League.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who were disappointed to see Ekitike not start:

ghitano @ghitanooo ne pas donner une chance à ekitike ça va finir comme xavi simons ne pas donner une chance à ekitike ça va finir comme xavi simons

❤️Gian💙 @jnr2k Dsl mais Ekitike il doit vraiment être claqué à l’entraînement j’vois pas d’autre solutions Dsl mais Ekitike il doit vraiment être claqué à l’entraînement j’vois pas d’autre solutions

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Ekitike should have started this game, when on earth is he going to get a chance? Ekitike should have started this game, when on earth is he going to get a chance?

PSG forward Mbappe would like to strike up a partnership with youngster Hugo Ekitike

Question marks remain over the future of Messi, who heads into the final months of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

According to transfer expert David Ornstein, Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami are increasingly confident of luring the Argentine to the United States.

If Messi does leave PSG, they will be in stark need of a replacement but may not need to look any further than from within their current squad.

According to France Bleu Paris (via Mirror), Mbappe has made it known that he desires to play alongside Ekitike in a two-man forward line for the Parisians.

Ekitike arrived at PSG from Stade de Reims in the summer on a season-long loan with the option to buy for €35 million.

The young Frenchman impressed for Reims last season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

However, Ekitike has struggled to break into Galtier's side given the impressive form of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.

The French striker has managed just nine appearances in all competitions and is yet to provide a goal contribution.

Nevertheless, Mbappe seems intent on striking up a partnership with the 20-year-old.

