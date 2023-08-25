“My analysis was incorrect” – Luis Enrique admits he was ‘wrong’ about assessment of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in PSG draw

Despite the much-awaited return of Kylian Mbappe, PSG failed to register a win in the Ligue 1 bout against Toulouse. The game ended 1-1, with both sides scoring from the spot.

Having failed to secure a victory in the league so far, manager Luis Enrique was questioned by the press about the team's failure to find a breakthrough. The Spaniard stated that the team he fielded in the second half was much more imbalanced than the one present in the first half.

Interestingly, the two half-time substitutions made by Enrique were that of Kylian Mbappe and newcomer Ousmane Dembele. Consequently, Enrique's statements sparked rumors of supposed unrest in the dressing room.

Nevertheless, the PSG boss was quick to address the issue, squashing all the gossip before any rumor could materialize. In a press conference held on Friday, in relation to PSG's upcoming clash against Lens, the former Barcelona manager stated (via French Football Weekly):

"If Dembele and Mbappé brought an imbalance when returning? I often say that these hot analyzes are not correct."

"My analysis was incorrect after Toulouse. The whole match was controlled, I was wrong. We have to work on this adaptation of the players. Finding a balance based on new entrants is the most exciting thing to come for me.

PSG are currently going through a major squad overhaul, having offloaded the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi. As a result, the Parisians have brought in ample attacking reinforcements, including Goncalo Ramos, Kang-in Lee, Marco Asensio, and Ousmane Dembele. With Kylian Mbappe also returning to the mix, new boss Luis Enrique has the tough task of making the new signings click.

Kylian Mbappe finished fourth in PSG captaincy vote: Reports

PSG had previously witnessed an anonymous vote to make a decision on the captain of the club for the 2023-24 season. While transfer-listed Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe seemed to be leading the race for the coveted armband, the result of a second private poll revealed otherwise.

As reported by RMC Sport, Mbappe finished fourth on the list, behind midfielder Danilo Pereira and compatriot Presnel Kimpembe. Marquinhos retained the armband after finishing first in the poll, proving yet again that the Brazillian still has the faith and respect of his teammates.

With clouds of an impending transfer away from the French capital still looming large, trust in Kylian Mbappe's capabilities of leading the team seems to have dwindled. If things stay the way they are, the 2018 World Cup winner will become a free agent next summer.