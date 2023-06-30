“My boy” – Chelsea star left saddened after news about Mason Mount sealing Manchester United transfer

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah took to social media to mourn the departure of Mason Mount, who is reportedly set to join Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have accepted a £60 million offer including add-ons for the English playmaker. He was set to enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge next month and showed no desire to extend his stay.

Following multiple reports stating that Mount's move to Manchester United is on the verge of competition, Chalobah took to Twitter to express his grief. He simply tweeted:

"My boy 😢💔"

Chalobah joined Chelsea's academy in 2007 — two years after Mount. They have since risen through the ranks to win trophies together at the club and international level.

They won two FA Youth Cups at the U18 level alongside each other before lifting the U18 Premier League title and U19 UEFA European Championship in 2017. Mount was also alongside Chalobah when the latter made his senior league debut for Chelsea in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in August 2021.

The centre-back wasn't with the senior side that lifted the UEFA Champions League in May 2021. But he did play a part in the UEFA Supercup and FIFA Club World Cup success that followed.

Mount, 24, leaves the Blues after registering 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 senior games. Chalobah has also been linked with an exit from west London this summer.

According to Football.London, Inter Milan and Chelsea are in negotiations to finalize a loan move with an obligation to buy. But the Blues want a buy-back clause for the 23-year-old, which is proving to be a stumbling block.

Michael Owen sends transfer warning to Chelsea as Manchester United seal Mount deal

Chelsea have been offloading players at a breakneck pace. Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante are among a host of names to have already been offloaded.

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic are also on their way out, but the difference is they will sport rival colors next season. Michael Owen appreciated the work Chelsea are doing to trim their bloated squad.

However, the former Liverpool striker doesn't think they are right to sell their players to direct rivals. He recently tweeted (h/t @themichaelowen):

"Transfer window hotting up. Trimming their squad is exactly what Chelsea needed to do but I’m not sure they ought to be selling their players to teams like Arsenal, Man City and maybe Man Utd"

Mount is set to move to Manchester United while Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz have already sealed their transfers to Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively. The Croat cost the Cityzens €29.1 million while the Gunners paid €70 million for the Germany international.

