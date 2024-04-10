"My boy, where were you?" - Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav blown away by what Barcelona star did against PSG

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav expressed his appreciation for Barcelona midfielder Pedri after he made an instant impact in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against PSG. The Spaniard marked his return from injury with a moment of magic to help his side find an equalizer against the reigning French champions.

Barcelona manager Xavi has had to deal with a plethora of injuries this season, with several key players missing huge chunks of the campaign. One of the most notable absentees has been Pedri, missing over a month of action with a troublesome thigh muscle problem.

The Spanish international was named in La Blaugrana's squad for their trip to Paris and started on the bench on Wednesday, April 10. With his side 2-1 down shortly after the hour mark, the 21-year-old was introduced into the fray by Xavi.

Pedri needed less than a minute to register an assist in the game, threading a perfect ball through to Raphinha who volleyed home the equalizer in the 62nd minute.

Kuldeep Yadav was impressed by the former Golden Boy winner's contribution within a minute of his introduction, and he took to X to share his thoughts on his return. Kuldeep wrote:

"My boy @Pedri , where were you."

Pedri helped La Blaugrana record a pivotal 3-2 win over former manager Luis Enrique, taking a healthy advantage into the second leg at home.

Xavi coaching masterclass leads Barcelona past PSG in Paris

Barcelona manager Xavi earned widespread plaudits for his management as his side claimed a 3-2 win over French giants PSG at the Parc des Princes. The manager was bold with his tactics as well as substitutions in the game, leading his side to win away from home.

Raphinha opened the scoring for the Spanish champions in the 37th minute as they looked the better side in the first half. However, the Parisians came out firing after the break, taking the lead through two quick fire goals from Ousmane Dembele (48') and Vitinha (50').

Xavi subbed on Pedri for his return to action in the 61st minute, and he assisted Raphinha's second just a minute later. The manager introduced Andreas Christensen in the 76th minute, and the Danish centre-back headed home with his first touch of the game to turn the tie on its head.

