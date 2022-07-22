“My brother let’s go” – Manchester United man reacts as Jesse Lingard joins Nottingham Forest

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson has reacted with excitement over Jesse Lingard joining him at Nottingham Forest.

Lingard, 29, has been announced as a new Forest player following the expiration of his contract with United. The English attacker has signed a one-year deal with Steve Cooper's side worth up to £180,000 a week (as per the Manchester Evening News).

Lingard was on the fringes of the first team at Old Trafford as was his compatriot Henderson.

Henderson has also arrived at The City Ground on a season-long loan from Manchester United and is excited to link back up with Lingard. Reacting to his former United teammate's arrival, the 25-year-old posted on his Instagram story:

"My brother let's go. #AgentDeano."

Lingard can expect to become Nottingham Forest's main man following his move and can flourish in attacking midfield for the newly-promoted side. He joins an impressive list of recruitments which includes Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi, Liverpool right-back Neco Williams and Bayern Munich defender Omar Richards.

Lingard will likely be given many more first-team opportunities at The City Ground, as he made just 21 appearances for Manchester United last season.

The 29-year-old left the Red Devils in bittersweet fashion, as he did not get the send-off he would perhaps have envisioned.

Lingard's most successful spell came during a brief loan period at West Ham United during the 2020-21 season. During his time with the Hammers, he made 16 appearances, scoring nine goals and creating two assists.

Manchester United's summer clearout has been necessary

Andreas Pereira (left) and Jesse Lingard have both departed.

Manchester United have been guilty of allowing players on the fringes of the first team to remain at the club over the years.

The likes of Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira and Lingard have appeared sparingly while they remained part of the Red Devils' squad. The latter three have now moved on and United are now making room for new recruits under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United @ManUtd Erik on our attacking players: "You see they connect really well together and I think when you see that, you are lucky as a manager.



"The team is lucky. We have weapons. We have to improve that every day and develop."



|| #MUTOUR22 💬 Erik on our attacking players: "You see they connect really well together and I think when you see that, you are lucky as a manager."The team is lucky. We have weapons. We have to improve that every day and develop."#MUFC || #MUTOUR22

The Dutch tactician is putting his touch on the squad, having acquired Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez already this summer.

United can be expected to bring in more fresh talent with their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong still ongoing. As per the latest development in their pursuit of the Dutch star, Barca reportedly won't be forced to sell if they 'activate a third lever'.

However, the Red Devils may be set to lure his Dutch compatriot and current Barcelona teammate Memphis Depay back to the club. Depay left United for Lyon back in 2017 for £14.4 million. There is speculation that he could return to Old Trafford this summer.

