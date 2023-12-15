"My condolences to him" – Jarell Quansah says he always planned to replace Joel Matip in Liverpool starting XI

Liverpool star Jarell Quansah has revealed that he had always planned to replace Joel Matip in his team's starting lineup following the Reds' recent 2-1 loss at Union Saint-Gilloise (USG).

Matip, who has helped the Anfield outfit lift seven trophies, is likely to be out for the rest of the ongoing 2023-24 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 32-year-old sustained his injury in his side's 4-3 Premier League home victory over Fulham earlier this month.

Subsequently, Quansah has started two of Liverpool's last three outings, including their final UEFA Europa League Group E contest on Thursday (December 14). The Reds academy graduate netted his first senior goal against USG, completing 95 of 100 passes, winning all four of attempted tackles, and seven of 11 duels along the way.

After the Reds' 2-1 loss to the Belgian outfit, Quansah asserted that he is prepared to fill the void left by Matip's long-term injury. He told club media (h/t Mirror):

"At the start of the season when I stayed and didn't go on loan, I thought, 'I want to play in these games'. Obviously, it's a shame what happened to Joel and my condolences to him, but my idea was to try and get over him anyway and try and be a starting centre-back in the Premier League. Hopefully more opportunities come, I'm just really trying to push on and be the best centre-back I can."

So far this season, Quansah has made 12 appearances for Liverpool.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk lauds Jarell Quansah for his breakthrough this season

Speaking to club media, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk claimed that he has been impressed with Jarell Quansah's progress in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. The Dutch centre-back said (h/t Mirror):

"I think every time Jarell has had the opportunity so far he has done well. When the moment is there for him, like every other player who will come in when we rotate or have injuries or suspensions, they have to be ready. We still have [Ibrahima Konate] and Joe [Gomez], but Jarell is a very good [centre-back] option as well."

Van Dijk, who has represented the Reds 237 times so far, concluded:

"For all the younger generation, if you are close to the first team and training with us, you have to soak everything in. He's a good boy. He wants to learn and he is learning. If you told me at the start of the season he would be doing this well, I'd say you were lying. We will see what the future brings for him but it looks quite bright."

Quansah, 20, has started eight of his 12 games across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's outfit so far. He has scored one goal and registered as many assist in 735 minutes of first-team action for his club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will next take on Manchester United in a home league clash on Sunday (December 17). They will be keen to register their 12th league triumph to consolidate their top berth in the table.