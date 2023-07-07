“My dream is to go to England” – 6ft 3in Russian defender opens up on Liverpool admiration as he speaks about transfer

Russian defender Viktor Aleksandrov has shared his desire to move to England and his admiration for Liverpool in particular.

Aleksandrov, 21, currently plies his trade for Russian club FC Pari Nizhniy Novgorod. The 6ft 3inch centre-back has made 31 senior appearances for the club and also contributed five goals. He has also earned three caps for Russia's U21 side.

In an interview with Sport24, Aleksandrov was asked which team he dream of playing for as a child. He replied:

"I was, as I am, for Liverpool. My dream is to go to England. My godfather is a football fan, he supported Spartak and Liverpool. I have always been somehow closer to the British [team]."

Aleksandrov was also asked about his reaction to Steven Gerrard's infamous slip in the Reds' loss against Chelsea in the Premier League in 2014. The midfielder's slip allowed the Blues to win 2-0, perhaps costing Liverpool the title.

The Russian defender stated that he was upset at that but he shed a tear when the Reds lost 3-1 against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final in 2016.

"Just upset. But when we lost to Sevilla in the Europa League final, a tear came," Aleksandrov said.

A move to the Merseyside or even England seems a bit further away for Aleksandrov at this stage. He aims to move to Belgium, Austria, or the Netherlands to proceed further in his career.

Liverpool target's agents arrive in England to discuss potential transfer

As per Corriere dello Sport, Juventus forward Federico Chiesa's agents have arrived in England as they look for a potential summer move for their client.

Chiesa's relationship with Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri isn't that great and he could leave the Italian giants this summer. In case he leaves, the Italian forward will likely move abroad, with his wage demands of €5 million per season being a factor behind it.

Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Chiesa this summer. The forward's agents are in England and hope to discuss a potential move for their client to any of these clubs.

Chiesa, 25, made 33 appearances across competitions for Juventus last season after recovering from an ACL injury. He contributed four goals and six assists in that time.

Overall, since his move from Fiorentina in 2020, Chiesa has registered 22 goals and 20 assists in 94 games for Juventus. His contract expires in 2025 and could be sold for around €40 million.

Poll : 0 votes