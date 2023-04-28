"My future is already written" - Carlo Ancelotti confirms stance on Real Madrid exit amid links to Brazil job

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is adamant that he will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2024 despite interest from Brazil.

Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of Los Blancos' clash with Almeria tomorrow (April 29). He was asked whether his future is dependent on the UEFA Champions League, to which he responded (via MadridXtra):

"My future depends on the Champions League? Not true. My future is already written. At least until 2024."

Ancelotti has been linked with a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu just a year removed from winning a La Liga and Champions League double. His side have faltered in the title race this season, trailing leaders Barcelona by 11 points with seven games remaining.

However, Real Madrid are in the Champions League semifinals, where they will face Manchester City. They are also in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6.

Reports suggest that Ancelotti is unsure about his future with Los Merengues. He is believed to be unhappy about criticism being leaked to the media. Alongside this, Brazil have made him their managerial top target to replace Tite.

Ancelotti rejoined Real Madrid in 2021, signing a three-year contract at the time. That deal expires in 2024, and the Italian insists he will see out the remaining year of his contract.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti heaps praise on Manchester City ahead of UCL encounter

Ancelotti praised in-form Manchester City.

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals for the second consecutive season. The two sides met last year, with Los Blancos prevailing 6-5 on aggregate. Ancelotti's men then went on to win the European title.

The first leg between the two sides will take place on May 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the second leg at the Etihad on May 17. Ancelotti has lauded City as a great team ahead of their semifinal meeting. He said (via the aforementioned source):

"Manchester City is a great team and that is not a secret. What I can tell you is we will enjoy the game."

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens have been in remarkable form and are unbeaten in their last 17 games across competitions. They sealed a 4-1 win over title rivals Arsenal to move to within two points of the league leaders with two games in hand.

Real Madrid will head into the semifinals as underdogs despite being the victors last season. They have endured a topsy-turvy season and suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Girona in the league on April 25.

Poll : 0 votes