Carlo Ancelotti unsure about future at Real Madrid after criticism leaks to media - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reservations about continuing with the side next season due to criticism being leaked to the media.

According to The Athletic's Mario Cortegana, Ancelotti is privately very annoyed that criticism was laid at his doorstep. The criticism is said to have leaked from the club amid Los Blancos' struggles at the turn of the year.

Ancelotti's side have slipped up in the La Liga title race, trailing leaders Barcelona by 11 points. They also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Barca in the Copa del Rey on March 2, which ended an 11-month home unbeaten run.

Real Madrid fought back to secure a 4-1 aggregate win over their El Clasico rivals in the Copa del Rey semifinals. They have also advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, beating Chelsea 4-0 on aggregate in the last eight.

However, Ancelotti's situation at the Santiago Bernabeu has been one of intrigue. His contract expires in 2024, but he has been linked with Brazil's national team vacancy. The Italian has continuously downplayed suggestions that he will leave before next season. He recently said:

“I’m sure I will be here as Real Madrid coach next season. We’ll respect the contract.

However, the aforementioned source reports that Ancelotti is enraged by criticism leaks despite his words in the press. The Italian returned to Madrid in June 2021. He led Los Merengues to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.

Celta Vigo boss Carlos Carvalhal lauds Real Madrid's Ancelotti ahead of La Liga clash

Carlos Carvalhal has lauded Ancelotti.

Real Madrid will next be in action when they face Celta Vigo in the league on Saturday (April 22) at the Santiago Bernabeu. They will be eager to cut the gap on leaders Barcelona to eight points, with the Blaugrana playing Atletico Madrid a day later.

Celta boss Carvalhal has spoken ahead of his side's encounter with Los Blancos. He took the time to praise Ancelotti in his pre-match press conference (via Managing Madrid):

“He is a great coach. Talking to football people, they say it’s easy to coach a team like Real Madrid, but it’s not like that. To coach this type of team, you have to be special and know how to control egos. He is one of the most important and most competent people in football.”

Ancelotti has had a storied managerial career. He has coached the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea and PSG. The Italian has won titles in five different countries, becoming the first to do so. He has also dealt with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovich and Karim Benzema.

Poll : 0 votes