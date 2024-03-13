"My future will not change" - Agitated Xavi reaffirms decision to leave Barcelona after Champions League win against Napoli

Barcelona head coach Xavier Hernandez has reiterated his decision to step down as manager at the end of the season.

The former Blaugrana captain was once again asked about a possible change in the status of his prior announcement after Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 at the Nou Camp on Tuesday night, March 12.

After the game, Xavi answered (Get Football News Spain):

“You keep on asking me if I will stay if we win the Champions League. No, I will not. My future will not change. My response will not change. I will leave at the end of the season.”

The Blaugrana won the second leg 3-1 after the first leg in Naples had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo had given Barca an early two-goal lead in the second leg with Napoli pulling one back in the 30th minute via Amir Rrahmani. With the tie hanging in the balance, Robert Lewandowski put it to bed in the 83rd minute to help Barca register a 4-2 aggregate win.

Xavi announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of January

Xavi had announced his decision to leave Barcelona on January 30. As per the club's official website, he had taken the decision, before revealing it to the public.

"I had taken days ago but today was the moment to announce it."

Citing his primary reason for leaving the club, he added:

"I don't want to be a problem. I want to be a solution for Barça as I was two years ago."

Speaking about his commitment to the club for the rest of the season, Xavi concluded:

"In these four months I will give everything. I'll try to give my all to try and win the league. I still think we can do it." To conclude, he confessed that even if the team does win a trophy," the decision is made and it can't be changed."

The former Barca captain led the club to the La Liga title last season but they are currently third in the league table, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid (69) after 28 games.