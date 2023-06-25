“My hands shake when I greet him” - Sergio Aguero’s son says he’s just another fan when he meets Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero's son, Benjamin, has revealed his hands still shake when he greets Lionel Messi despite his father being best friends with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

It would be safe to say that Benjamin Aguero (14) has football in his veins. His father is Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero and the late Diego Maradona was his grandfather. Lionel Messi is Benjamin's godfather due to the former's close friendship with his father.

In an interview with SportsCenter, Benjamin Aguero stated he becomes a fan whenever he sees Lionel Messi (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi is my father’s best friend, but when I greet him I am one more fan, my hands are shaking when I greet him.”

The full clip can be viewed below:

Benjamin Aguero has followed in his father's footsteps in becoming a professional footballer. In March, the 14-year-old made his football debut for Argentine club Tigre’s ninth division. His debut match was against Independiente, which resulted in a 2-0 loss.

"People started to treat me differently" - Lionel Messi reflects on his time at PSG

Lionel Messi recently reflected upon his two-year tenure at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in an interview with beIN Sports. The Argentine ace fell out with the fans in his second season, despite helping the French outfit win the Ligue 1 title.

Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 as a free agent from Barcelona. His presence upfront along with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar left many thinking they would win the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

However, the Argentine megastar failed to significantly impact the UCL as PSG crashed out in the Round of 16 in both 2022 and 2023. He was able to win the league title in both of his seasons.

Lionel Messi's shortcomings in the UCL and his suspension for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia meant the PSG ultras turned on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

He spoke about his struggles to adapt to the club, as well as the split with the fans (via SPORTbible):

"The truth is that it was a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected. Apart from the fact that I had people I knew in the dressing room and I had relations with them, it was complicated to adapt to a new change. I arrived late, I didn't have a pre-season. I had to adapt to a new city, which was difficult for my family and for me."

He added:

"People started to treat me differently. Part of the PSG crowd, the rest and the majority still treated me as they did at the beginning, but there was a break with the PSG fans. It wasn't my intention, far from it, to generate that break. It also happened with Neymar or Mbappe before."

Lionel Messi will join MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent at the end of the month.

