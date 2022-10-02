“My head is gone” – Mason Mount reacts to brutal Chelsea troll with fake FIFA 23 card

Chelsea star Mason Mount was brutally trolled by his teammates as he was presented with a fake FIFA 23 card.

FIFA 23 was released on 30 September. Footballers across the world, including Mount, are big fans of the game.

However, when he walked into a room to check his latest card in the gaming series, the England international was left bitterly disappointed.

He was presented with a fake card by his teammates. It was a 82-rated card, a one-point drop from last year's rating. After a good season in 2021-22, he definitely didn't deserve a downgrade.

Mount enjoyed a good campaign last season as he helped the Blues secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and a spot in two cup finals. He scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions under Thomas Tuchel.

After looking at the fake card, Mount was dejected and threw it into the dustbin. He said:

"Oh my god! My pace is 69. My head is gone." (h/t SPORTBIBLE)

As he was leaving the room, Mount found his original card on a desk. He, in fact, received a one-point upgrade. His new rating in the game is 84, which is well deserved.

Conor Gallagher acknowledged that the attacker's pace rating of 74 is still too slow. Mount joked that FIFA rightfully kept his physicality rating the same as he hasn't improved in that area.

Mount has struggled this season, providing only one assist in nine games so far. The Chelsea star was subject to scathing attacks from fans on Twitter for yet another no-show in the Blues' 2-1 away win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter dissected his team's win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea coach Graham Potter.

A late blinder from Conor Gallagher secured Graham Potter his first win as Chelsea coach after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had canceled out Crystal Palace's opener.

The Blues currently sit in fifth spot with 13 points on the board after seven games. Potter reacted to Ben Chilwell's performance, as the player has recently returned from injury. Here's what Potter said (via football.london):

"It's not an easy place to play because the wingers up against him are hard to control. It's his first 90 minutes in the Premier League and he's come back from a long injury. He is a fantastic guy and I'm enjoying working with him."

