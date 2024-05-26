“My kids’ reaction has literally destroyed me” - Toni Kroos turns emotional with family after final league game for Real Madrid

Toni Kroos spoke emotionally about his family after his career's last La Liga match for Real Madrid on Saturday (May 25), at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. On Tuesday (May 21), the German midfielder announced his decision to retire following Euro 2024, which will be held in his home country this summer.

The 34-year-old joined the Spanish club from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014 and has won 21 titles during his tenure at Los Blancos. This includes four La Ligas, one Copa del Rey, four Supercopa de España, four UEFA Champions League, three UEFA Super Cup, and five FIFA Club World Cups.

After Saturday's clash against Real Betis Balompié, which ended in a goalless draw, Toni Kroos broke down while talking about his family. The club veteran said (via journalist Fabrizio Romano's X handle):

"My kids’ reaction has literally destroyed me… I can only say: Real Madrid."

Earlier, a post by Madrid Zone on X shared Kroos' reply when asked about his family's reaction to his retirement decision. The German midfielder said:

"My family? Jess (wife) is very supportive. Leon (son) did not like the decision. Ami (daughter) despite being a big Madridista is very happy (laughs). She wants us to ride horses together, I always said it's dangerous but now I need to come up with a new excuse."

Carlo Ancelotti's squad concluded the 2023-2024 La Liga by claiming the title with 95 points.

Toni Kroos maintained incredible passing stat at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos, who is known for his exceptional ability to progress the ball and pick out his teammates, has maintained a passing accuracy of 94% across 463 games for Real Madrid.

Kroos has made 47 appearances for the Spanish side this season, scoring one goal and setting up nine more. During his time at Santiago Bernabéu, the 34-year-old icon has scored 28 goals and provided 98 assists in 464 games.

The German midfielder has helped Real Madrid win the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana this season. He also has a chance to lift his fifth UEFA Champions League trophy for the club as Los Blancos face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1.